MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lorenzo Musetti put Italy on the cusp of the Davis Cup final as he beat Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles of the semi-final on Friday.

Musetti proved too solid for Mensik with a single break of serve in each set enough for the win.

Mensik, world ranked 15th to Musetti's 27th, did have chances to break serve in the second set, including when Musetti served for the match, but could not extend the contest.

Flavio Cobolli will now try and finish the job for Italy, who are seeking a fourth successive title without the help of world number two Jannik Sinner who is injured.

Cobolli will be up against Jiri Lehecka.

The second semi-final takes place on Saturday when Spain face Britain.

Davis Cup's current format a winning formula, says World Tennis CEO

World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins said the revamped Davis Cup format was a "winning formula" with its combination of home-and-away qualifying ‌ties and a one-city Final 8.

Introduced in 2025, ​the format restored home-and-away ‌ties for the second qualifying round while retaining ‌a condensed ⁠eight-team knockout ‌stage at the end of ‌the season.

The Finals are being staged in Bologna and will ⁠remain in Italy through 2027, with Hutchins saying the event had benefited from having a settled home.

"When we have a home like this, it is very compelling to stay here for as many years as possible, and we believe that we have a very good ​product here," Hutchins told reporters.

"But we also have significant amounts of nations around the world who are competing in this competition as ‌well. So we need ⁠to get that ​balance right, but we think that what we ​have today is a winning formula."

Italy are chasing a fourth consecutive title and face the Czech Republic in the semi-finals, while Spain take on Britain in the other last-four tie.

The absence of five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner for a second straight year has again underlined the demands placed on players by the length of the tennis season. The Italian underwent surgery ‌this week on a ‌persistent knee injury.

Hutchins said ⁠the home-and-away ties spread across February and September, followed by ⁠the Finals in ⁠November, gave the competition a strong structure.

"We believe that throughout the year, from February to September to November, we have an amazing product with home-and-away ties and then amazing finals here," he said.

"We could always change things if needed, but at ​the moment we have an excellent product which everyone is compelled to support."

Hutchins said organisers would continue to consider how best to balance the interests of the host with the global nature of the competition.

"I think what we have today, which is the best players playing in the best venue with the best broadcast and the best partners, ‌we're doing ​well," he added.

Italy Lorenzo Musetti Filippo Volandri Davis Cup