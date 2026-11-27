MENAFN - Gulf Times) Algeria, Chile, Republic of Ireland and Japan secured their places in the knockout stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 after a dramatic final day of group-stage action at the Aspire Zone yesterday.

Qatar's campaign however came to an end as the hosts failed to progress to the round of 32. Qatar had finished third in Group A with three points, with win over Panama and losses to Egypt and Greece. However, their tally was not enough to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams as the remaining groups were completed.

Algeria were once again inspired by Yacine Abed, who scored the only goal in their 1-0 victory over Dominican Republic to send them through as Group J runners-up.

Abed struck in the 27th minute, finishing Ramy Benkhiat's clever cut-back. Algeria pressed for a second, but Dominican Republic goalkeeper Aidan Betances produced an excellent save to deny Adam Benali.

“We were waiting for this game. Ultimately, we qualified and that was our goal. We're looking forward to the next game and to achieving something. We want to reach the final,” said Algeria forward Rayan Zidane.

Chile topped the group after a 1-0 win over Montenegro, with Baltazar Orostica producing the decisive moment in the 32nd minute.

The centre-back intercepted possession, exchanged passes with Bayron Barrera and finished calmly after creating space for himself. Montenegro goalkeeper Danilo Koljcevic then kept his side in the contest with a string of saves, but Chile held on.

“I'm very happy, very excited about qualifying and about the goal too. We had a lot of chances and I don't think we capitalised on them, but in the end the goal came, Montenegro's keeper was very good,” Orostica said.

Republic of Ireland booked their place in the knockout phase with a 3-1 win over Tanzania, with Cillian Murphy scoring twice. The Cork City forward opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a left-footed finish before Tanzania levelled through Luqman Mbalasalu.

Murphy restored Ireland's lead in the 26th minute and Desmond Armstrong added a third five minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.

Brazil, meanwhile, finished Group I with a perfect record after beating Costa Rica 3-0. After a goalless first half, Rodrigo Jr opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Kaue Furquim converted a penalty seven minutes later. Lucas Emanuel completed the scoring in the 71st minute as Brazil finished with nine points.

“The way we played in the first half wasn't good. I talked with the boys at half-time, I demanded a better attitude. We were more attentive, focused in the second half. We controlled the game. We created the chances to score the three goals, and to score even more,” Brazil coach Eduardo Patetuci said.“We wasted some chances and that's something we have to work on for the next phase.”

Japan produced the biggest win of the day, thrashing Honduras 7-0 to claim one of the best third-place berths. Maki Kitahara, the Player of the Tournament at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, scored a hat-trick, including two second-half goals after opening his account from the penalty spot.

Kakeru Saito scored twice, while Riku Nakashima and Takeshi Wada also found the net.“As we needed three points, I'm very pleased that the players put in an energetic performance, scored multiple goals and secured all three points,” Japan coach Shingi Ono said.

Serbia also completed a flawless group campaign, beating already-qualified Colombia 1-0 to finish top of Group L. Nebojsa Grujic scored the winner in the 72nd minute after Ognjen Matanovic volleyed the ball back across goal for the substitute to finish.

“It was a very demanding group, the hardest group to play in the World Cup. We came out of it with three wins. We defeated the Asian champions, the champions of South America. I am proud of the guys, of the staff,” said Serbia coach Igor Matic.

Mexico and Venezuela drew 0-0 in Group K to finish first and second respectively, while Romania's 3-1 win over Cameroon was not enough to take them through.

Romania scored three times early in the second half through Matei Padure, Eduardo Bodnar and Denis Aevoaei, but Bassirou Nkoto's late deflected strike ended their hopes.

“We needed one goal to make it. We gave it everything and tried to counter-attack with all the energy we had left. This is football and the only thing you need to do is keep your head held high,” said Romanian defender Daniele Paul.“I thank the fans who came from Bucharest. They've always motivated us.”

Algeria Chile Republic of Ireland FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar