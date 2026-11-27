MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail scored twice in the space of three minutes late in the second half to beat Al Arabi 2-0 in their Qatar Stars League at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday. The result lifted Lusail to fourth place with 15 points, while Al Arabi slipped to sixth on 14 points.

In a tightly contested encounter, neither side was able to find a breakthrough until the 77th minute when Lusail finally broke the deadlock.

Mohamed Khaled Hassan reacted quickest to a deflection off Rodrigo Machado after Hamidreza Firoozi had delivered an assist from near the goalline, and calmly finished to put Lusail ahead.

Lusail doubled their advantage just three minutes later. Khaled Mohammed sent a cross from the left and Rodrigo Moreno rose highest to produce a superb header and make it 2-0.

Al Arabi came close to pulling one back in the 83rd minute, but Oussama Tannane's free-kick struck the crossbar as Lusail held on for a valuable victory.

Ounas double lifts Gharafa

Adam Ounas scored twice in the second half as Al Gharafa beat Al Sailiya 2-0 at Al Shamal Stadium. After a goalless first half, Ounas broke the deadlock in the 55th minute before doubling Al Gharafa's lead eight minutes later.

The Algerian's quickfire brace proved decisive as Al Gharafa comfortably protected their advantage to secure a second consecutive victory, following their win over Al Arabi in the previous round.

The three points took Al Gharafa to 15 points, level with fourth-placed Lusail but fifth on goal difference.

Al Sailiya, meanwhile, suffered another setback after their maiden victory of the season against Al Wakrah and remain bottom of the table with four points.

Lusail Al Arabi Qatar Stars League Al Gharafa