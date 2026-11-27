Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi participated in Hyderabad walks for Nasha Mukth Bharat Padayatra organised by the Union Minister Kishan Reddy in Film Nagar on Friday. The initiative aims to encourage public participation in spreading awareness about the importance of a drug-free society, with a particular focus on creating a healthier future for young people. Chiranjeevi participated in the program along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other politicians. He addressed the crowd at the gathering and advocated for a drug-free society. While addressing the crowd, Chiranjeevi said, "There is something out there that destroys your goals and completely ruins your path. That thing is drugs and intoxicants. Today, they have become a massive menace. We're all seeing young kids, and even some people from school, falling into the terrible trap of addiction. I mean, nobody ever wants to become an addict on purpose. Nobody is drawn to drugs."

"You might reach a point where you want to end your life. But doing this won't just destroy you alone. You will be the reason countless dreams are shattered, ruining the lives and hopes of your parents who believed in you so much. Your family members who depend on you, your children, and your wife—you will end up throwing them all onto the streets. We only get one life, and who knows if there is another. If you fail to make it meaningful, then honestly, you might as well be dead," added Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi emphasised the importance of pursuing one's goals while making parents proud and fulfilling responsibilities towards family, society and the nation. "I believe we need to shape our lives in a way that everyone moves towards their goals. We should live in a way that makes our parents proud. In doing so, we become the backbone for our family, our society, and our country. We must fulfil our responsibilities to help them grow," said Chiranjeevi. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati on Wednesday flagged off the three-day 'Hyderabad Walk for Nasha Mukt Bharat' Padayatra, a campaign aimed at spreading awareness about drug addiction and encouraging young people to stay away from drugs. The padayatra was held from November 25 to 27 and covered the route from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills. Led by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the campaign aims to bring young people and communities together to support a drug-free India. (ANI)