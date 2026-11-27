MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Damco Solutions, a global IT services and technology consulting company, is advancing

As insurers explore AI across claims, policy servicing and other workflows, a key challenge is connecting these capabilities to the core systems where insurance data, processes and business rules reside. Adding AI tools around legacy systems can leave critical work fragmented, while replacing an entire core can be costly and disruptive.

InsureEdge addresses this through an API-led architecture that makes insurance capabilities accessible independently of a fixed user interface. Key capabilities of InsureEdge spans:

Policy Administration and Renewals: Supporting policy lifecycle management and renewals. Underwriting and Rating: Enabling underwriting processes and rating capabilities. Billing and Claims: Covering billing and the claims lifecycle, from first notice of loss (FNOL) to settlement. Reinsurance and Distribution: Supporting reinsurance operations and distribution. Accounting and Analytics: Providing capabilities for financial management and business insights.

This architecture gives insurers greater flexibility in how they introduce digital applications and AI-enabled workflows.

“The next phase of AI adoption in insurance will depend on more than the intelligence of the models. It will depend on how effectively intelligence connects with the core capabilities that run the business. Insurers need a way to modernize those capabilities without being forced into a complete core replacement. InsureEdge is designed to give them that flexibility,” said Faheem Shakeel, Head of Insurance, Damco Solutions.

Rather than requiring an all-at-once migration, InsureEdge supports modular modernization. Insurers can introduce or modernize selected capabilities alongside their existing core, progressively migrating modules, business lines or markets as their needs evolve.

Its headless design enables applications to connect through APIs, while AI agents can access modules such as policy, claims and accounts, subject to appropriate permissions and controls. This creates pathways for AI-driven workflows to interact with core insurance functions.

Designed for personal, commercial, specialty, life and health insurance, InsureEdge provides a flexible foundation for evolving technology environments while maintaining continuity in established operations.

Damco Solutions aims to help insurers move beyond isolated digital and AI initiatives towards an adaptable core that keeps pace with changing business needs and emerging ways of working.

About Damco Solutions

Damco Solutions is an outcome-based, AI-native transformation partner that helps CXOs at mid and large enterprises go beyond building software to achieve measurable business outcomes. Backed by ISO 9001:20015 and CMMI-certified engineering processes, Damco is recognized for its consistent annual growth, strong delivery governance, and long-standing client partnerships with 98.8% client satisfaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Damco serves clients across 32+ countries through multiple Global Delivery Centers in the USA, UK, UAE, Luxembourg, and India. Visit for more.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink