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By Dr Arun Mitra

The world has been undergoing rapid and profound changes in recent times. The economic and military dominance of the United States, although still considerable, is facing growing challenges. The emerging economies and developing counties are increasingly asserting their voices and demanding their rightful place in international affairs through various global forums and platforms.

There was a time when India played a leading role in these forums, particularly through the Non-Aligned Movement, and provided direction to developing countries struggling for political independence, economic justice and an equitable international order. However, the situation has changed considerably. India's voice and influence in shaping the emerging world order have weakened, raising serious questions about the direction of its foreign policy.

The recently held 49th ASEAN Summit meeting and the meeting of QUAD countries in Manila, the Philippines, have once again brought this reality into focus. The QUAD meeting was to be held in India in 2025 but was postponed and now held at Manila at the behest of US President Donald Trump. What irked the most was the reported reluctance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand alongside Donald Trump during a press conference. It has become symbolic of India's diminishing diplomatic confidence and stature. The Prime Minister represents the entire nation, and every Indian would naturally wish to see the country's leader treated as an equal among the world's leading statesmen. Unfortunately, the foreign policy pursued by the present government over the past several years has increasingly created the impression that India is becoming too dependent on the United States, rather than pursuing an independent and balanced international role.

India's growing closeness to Israel has also raised questions about the consistency and independence of its foreign policy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly described India as a major global power and a close strategic partner, while highlighting his personal relationship with Prime Minister Modi. This relationship must be viewed against the backdrop of Israel's growing international isolation and serious allegations of genocide arising from its military actions in Gaza. The joint US-Israeli attack on Iran and the subsequent escalation of tensions have further complicated India's relations with Iran, a country with which India shares longstanding civilizational, cultural and economic ties. In this context, if the Indian Prime Minister describes India as his 'Matri Bhoomi (motherland) and Israel as his Pitri Bhoomi (fatherland)', what message does such a statement convey to the international community?

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Meanwhile, Donald Trump has repeatedly made public remarks critical of Prime Minister Modi and sought to advance American demands and positions in matters concerning India. Such developments have further exposed the unequal nature of the relationship that the present government often projects as one between close and equal partners.

India's absence from important international diplomatic engagements is another matter of concern. India was not invited to the APEC meeting attended by 21 countries, despite its reported interest in participating. High-level meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China raises questions about India's diplomatic standing and its ability to influence decisions concerning the emerging global order.

The escalating tensions in West Asia make an independent and constructive Indian foreign policy more necessary. Iran has made it clear that it will not accept the US blockade affecting the movement of its oil. Reports of Iranian oil tankers attempting to continue their journeys despite the risk of American action, along with warnings from Tehran of a strong response to further escalation, indicate how dangerous the situation has become.

On 23 November 2026, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly stated that safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could be restored quickly if the United States accepted Iran's conditions for a broader agreement.

At this critical juncture, India should use its diplomatic standing and relations with both Washington and Tehran to appeal for dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the crisis. It should oppose measures that risk further military escalation and endanger international trade and energy security. This is particularly important given Prime Minister Modi's repeatedly expressed personal friendship with Donald Trump. If that friendship has any diplomatic value, it should be used to persuade the US administration to abandon confrontational policies and pursue a peaceful settlement.

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An encouraging development is the invitation extended by the Indian government to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, to participate in the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. This is a welcome step towards rebuilding communication between the two neighbouring countries. It should not remain an isolated diplomatic gesture but should be followed by sustained bilateral engagement on economic cooperation, regional stability and other contentious political issues, including terrorism. India must recognise that dialogue with Pakistan does not amount to a compromise on national security or a weakening of its position. On the contrary, a confident and responsible nation should be willing to pursue dialogue while firmly defending its legitimate interests.

The changing international situation presents India with both challenges and opportunities. Our country has the potential to play a significant role in building a more democratic, peaceful and multipolar world. But this requires a foreign policy based on strategic autonomy, sovereign decision-making, mutual respect and solidarity with developing nations. India must return to the independent diplomatic tradition that once gave it a respected voice among the nations of the world.

The time has come for India to reassess its foreign policy priorities and move beyond excessive dependence on any single global power. Friendship with the United States is important, but it must not come at the cost of India's independent judgement or its traditional relationships with other countries. India should strengthen BRICS, the SCO and other multilateral platforms, promote reforms in global institutions and actively work towards peace in conflict-ridden regions.

India must not become a subordinate partner in someone else's global strategy. It must reclaim its independent voice and choose a new path-one that upholds national sovereignty, promotes international peace and advances a just and multipolar world order. (IPA Service)