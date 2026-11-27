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By Dr. Gyan Pathak

The Constitution Day, November 26, 2026, did not remain just a ceremonial day in India, but turned into a show among politicians, who were seen struggling to appear as true inheritor of the Constitution of India, that was adopted on November 26, 1949. However, there was striking paradox in their Constitution Day messaging, signalling that Ambedkar's legacy is becoming a central electoral battleground ahead of 2027 then continuing till 2029 Lok Sabha election.

Every political formation wanted to establish their credentials as the true inheritor of Ambedkar's legacy with his constitutional and social vision. Statements made by political parties also indicated that social justice is moving from rhetoric towards a contest over political power. Mayawati's emphasis on the master key of political power is particularly revealing. The BJP's challenge seemed to defend its constitutional credentials, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's article clearly revealed.

The striking paradox was that politicians represented different ideas about how constitutional democracy should translate into power and social change. PM Modi spoke about constitutional empowerment through governance. Rahul Gandhi spoke about constitutional protection through democratic rights. Kharge spoke about the necessity of social democracy. Akhilesh Yadav spoke through the PDA framework of representation and welfare. Mayawati spoke about the acquisition of political power by the Bahujan community. Chandrashekhar Azad and Owaisi sought a separate platform for marginalised communities. There are many other voices, but none of them are identical political propositions.

PM Modi said in his article that the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian Democracy, one that will continue to guide in realizing the resolve of a developed India, while the Congress organized“Save Constitution March” across the country, both blaming each other to working against the constitution. At the Nagpur Save Democracy, Save Constitution programme, Prakash Raj argued that citizens were being compelled to struggle to protect their constitutional rights and democratic freedoms. Leaders of other political parties were also not far behind.

We actually heard competing political claims over the meaning and ownership of the Ambedkar's Constitution. Central argument of BJP leaders centered around development, governance, national unity and social justice whose electoral objective was to retain political dominance. Congress argued about constitutional protection, rights and democratic accountability intending to build anti-BJP unity and narrative. Samajwadi party highlighted PDA representation and welfare commitments to consolidate OBC-Dalit-minority support. BSP talked about Bahujan political power intending to reclaim its core electoral constituency. ASP-AIMIM alliance talked for independent Dalit-Muslim political representation intending to build an alternative social coalition.

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Modi's message, in an article, centred on the Constitution as a vehicle for national development, social and economic justice and national unity. He also attacked the Congress's constitutional record, particularly the Emergency and the misuse of Article 356.

PM Modi wrote,“It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against.” He said the Opposition was pushing an agenda rejected by the Constitution's framers.

He accused the opposition becoming more of an 'avrodhpaksh' (the party that creates hurdles) than a 'viridhpaksh' (the party that opposes). He wrote that disrupting democratic processes“is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities.”

Citing the defeat of the women's reservation bill in parliament earlier this year, PM Modi accused the Congress of disallowing its passage and shown“disdain for constitutional values”. He also highlighted welfare schemes, the removal of Articles 370 and 35A, constitutional amendments and the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The political signal he gave is that BJP wants to establish its ownership of the constitutional development narrative and challenge Congress's claim to be the principal defender of the Constitution. He also signalled that BJP wants to play OBC politic in opposition to Muslims for consolidation of Hindu votes. Reference of women's reservation was a message to women that BJP is the only party that cares for their welfare. The immediate target seemed to be Uttar Pradesh election where OBC and Muslims are part of PDA politics (OBC, Dalit and Minority Muslims) of Samajwadi Party, the chief opposition in the election bound state in early 2027.

Union Minister of Home Amit Shah described the Constitution as the strong foundation of the world's largest democracy, guaranteeing equal opportunities and dignity to every citizen. He also credited Modi with taking constitutional values to the people through the observance of Constitution Day. He was just trying to combine symbolism with the legitimacy of its governance.

Rahul Gandhi described the Constitution as the soul of the nation and the strongest protection against injustice. He pledged to defend citizen's dignity and rights. Congress President Kharge invoked Ambedkar's principle that political democracy cannot survive without social democracy. He emphasised justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism and socialism. Congress also organised Save Constitution Marches across the country linking constitutional protection with its allegations of electoral irregularities and concerns over democratic institutions. It was clear that Congress wanted to turn constitutional protection and electoral accountability into a broad-based political mobilisation.

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SP Supremo Akhilesh's most significant Constitution Day political initiative was the unveiling of the SP's electoral programme, titled Jan-Man Ghoshna Patra and Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran Patra. The programme seeks to translate the PDA formulation-Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak-into electoral promises. The party's proposed policy priorities include women's financial support, employment, regularisation of outsourced workers, restoration of the old pension scheme, farmers' interests and reservation in recruitment. Akhilesh has also asserted that there is no bigger alternative than PDA in the political contest in Uttar Pradesh. It shows that the SP is attempting to move beyond an anti-BJP slogan and construct an electoral coalition around backward classes, Dalits, minorities, women and youth. Its emphasis is on converting social representation into political power and material benefits.

Mayawati's Constitution Day message is arguably one of the most politically significant statements outside the BJP-Congress confrontation. She argued that Ambedkar's dream of making the Bahujan community a ruling class remains unfulfilled because the community has not secured the real power of government. Her central argument was that political power is the master key to social transformation. She called upon Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and other marginalised communities to organise themselves, become politically conscious and secure a share in governing power. Mayawati was making a clear distinction between symbolic celebration of Ambedkar and actual implementation of his political mission. She was also signalling that the BSP intends to reclaim independent Bahujan political space rather than simply become an adjunct of another Opposition alliance.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)-AIMIM alliance organised Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Rally in Lucknow. Their political initiative seeks to create an alternative platform for Dalit, Muslim, backward and other marginalised communities.

Thus, the Constitution Day 2026 has exposed a three-cornered struggle within the broader political contest: the BJP's governance-centred constitutional narrative, Congress-SP's competing claims over constitutional democracy and social justice, and BSP's insistence on independent Bahujan political power. The Azad-Owaisi initiative adds another dimension to this contest. (IPA Service)