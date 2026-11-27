MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> FIFA is working with law enforcement authorities after a criminal cyberattack exposed personal and commercial information held by football's world governing body, raising concerns over the security of sensitive internal records.

The Zurich-based organisation confirmed the breach on Thursday, acknowledging that unauthorised individuals had gained access to a limited portion of its information. FIFA has not disclosed the number of people or organisations affected, the precise date of the intrusion or the full extent of the compromised material.

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” a spokesperson said. The organisation condemned the unlawful acquisition and distribution of confidential information, stressing that the disclosure of personal records could have significant consequences for affected individuals.

A group identifying itself as Handsome Boy Hacking Club has claimed responsibility for the intrusion, alleging that it obtained more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents. The group also claimed that it attempted to extort FIFA before releasing material through an online forum associated with cybercrime.

The attackers initially circulated an image purporting to show internal FIFA files on social media on November 19. Subsequent online activity indicated that a larger collection of documents had been distributed. FIFA has not publicly authenticated the entire collection or independently confirmed the volume of information claimed by the group.

Individuals familiar with FIFA's internal assessment indicated that the breach affected less than 0.1 per cent of the organisation's stored data. That estimate, however, does not establish the number of individuals whose personal information may have been compromised or the sensitivity of the documents involved.

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People with knowledge of the incident indicated that the perpetrators gained access by impersonating FIFA employees rather than exploiting an identified technical defect in its computer infrastructure. FIFA has not publicly detailed the security controls that were circumvented or the circumstances under which the attackers obtained access.

The group claims that the compromised material includes identity documents, immigration records, financial information, legal correspondence and governance documents. Those assertions remain unverified, and FIFA has not specified which categories of personal information were exposed.

The disclosure of identity and immigration records, if confirmed, could expose affected individuals to impersonation, financial fraud and targeted attempts to obtain additional confidential information. Commercial records could also contain sensitive details concerning contractual relationships and business negotiations.

FIFA has not announced whether affected individuals have been contacted directly, whether additional security restrictions have been imposed or whether independent cybersecurity specialists have been commissioned to examine the breach. Its public statement did not identify the law enforcement agencies involved.

The incident also comes under the scope of potential regulatory scrutiny in Switzerland, where federal data protection legislation establishes notification requirements for security breaches involving personal information.

Under Article 24 of Switzerland's Federal Act on Data Protection, organisations must notify the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner promptly when a breach is likely to pose a high risk to an individual's fundamental rights or personality rights.

Such notifications must describe the nature of the incident, its consequences and measures undertaken or planned to address it. Organisations must also inform affected individuals when doing so is necessary for their protection or when instructed by the regulator.

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FIFA has not publicly specified whether a notification has been submitted to the Swiss data protection authority or whether its assessment has identified circumstances requiring individual notifications.

People familiar with the organisation's assessment indicated that the compromised documents did not include records associated with FIFA Forward Enterprise, the abandoned commercial investment proposal that generated considerable opposition within international football.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in July that the organisation had dropped plans to sell an ownership stake in a proposed commercial subsidiary to private investors. The initiative envisaged raising up to $4.2 billion through the sale of a 20 per cent stake in an entity responsible for operating FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

No evidence has been established linking the cyberattack to opposition over that investment proposal, and the perpetrators' identities and wider motivations remain undetermined.

The FIFA breach follows a separate cybersecurity incident disclosed on Monday by Spain's professional football league, LaLiga, involving unauthorised access to one of its digital service platforms and the exposure of supporters' personal information.

LaLiga's disclosure involved services associated with several Spanish football clubs, although no connection between that intrusion and the FIFA attack has been established.

FIFA, which oversees 211 national football associations, employs approximately 700 people at its operations and maintains administrative relationships with tournament organisers, commercial partners and regional football confederations.