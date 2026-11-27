MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> New York will prohibit the manufacture, distribution and sale of children's toys equipped with artificial intelligence companions from February 22, 2027, under a five-year moratorium intended to protect children from psychological harm, inappropriate content and privacy violations.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on November 24, introducing restrictions on commercially available toys that use AI systems to simulate human relationships. Businesses violating the law could face civil penalties of up to $15,000 per day for each offence.

The legislation covers products such as interactive stuffed animals, dolls and robots capable of conducting open-ended conversations with children through internet-connected AI systems. It applies to toys designed or intended for children aged 12 or younger, consistent with the definition established under federal consumer product safety legislation.

The restrictions extend beyond retail transactions to manufacturing, commercial exchanges, distribution and holding affected products for sale within the state. New York's attorney general will have the authority to seek court orders preventing unlawful commercial activity and pursue financial penalties against businesses that breach the requirements.

Hochul announced the measure ahead of the Christmas shopping season, although the legislation's 90-day implementation period means affected products can remain commercially available during the holidays. She urged parents and caregivers to examine whether toys contain AI companions, what information they collect and whether they permit unrestricted conversations with children.

The legislation distinguishes AI companions from conventional electronic toys by focusing on systems designed to establish continuing, human-like relationships with users. Relevant characteristics include retaining information from previous conversations, using personal preferences to encourage engagement and initiating emotionally focused discussions beyond straightforward responses to questions.

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The distinction means that the restrictions do not automatically extend to every toy incorporating artificial intelligence. Products using technology for limited functions without satisfying the statutory definition of an AI companion are not necessarily covered by the moratorium.

Child safety concerns underpinning the legislation gained further attention following the November 17 publication of the US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund's annual Trouble in Toyland report. Researchers examined seven AI chatbot toys, identifying weaknesses in safeguards intended to prevent inappropriate conversations and protect young users.

Testing identified instances in which conversational systems discussed sexually explicit subjects, provided inappropriate information about potentially dangerous household objects and displayed behaviour that could encourage emotional attachment. The findings raised questions about whether existing parental controls and software restrictions provide adequate protection during extended interactions.

The Toy Association, representing businesses across the American toy industry, confirmed the implementation timetable while reiterating its opposition to temporary product bans. The organisation favours research into the safety implications of AI-enabled toys and the development of appropriate safeguards rather than broad commercial restrictions.

The association said it would provide compliance guidance to members as further information became available. It has also been developing safety guidelines for AI-enabled toys and engaging with policymakers considering comparable restrictions at state and federal levels.

Federal legislative proposals addressing the technology have been modified to favour studying potential risks rather than imposing a product ban, following discussions involving the industry association. The differing approaches reflect disagreement over how regulators should address emerging technologies whose long-term developmental effects remain insufficiently understood.

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New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes, who sponsored the legislation, argued that temporarily restricting commercial access would provide an opportunity for specialists to examine potential consequences for children and develop appropriate protections.

Research into the developmental effects of generative AI toys remains limited. A 2026 review by researchers at the University of Cambridge identified only seven studies examining such products among children younger than five, with relatively little investigation into their influence on childhood development.

Psychologists have identified questions surrounding emotional regulation, social interaction and children's ability to distinguish simulated companionship from genuine relationships. Privacy specialists have also raised concerns about the collection, storage and potential disclosure of information that children communicate to connected devices.

New York already requires operators of AI companions to implement safeguards addressing expressions of suicidal intent and self-harm, alongside notifications informing users that they are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than another person. The toy legislation establishes separate commercial restrictions targeting products intended for younger children.

The moratorium was incorporated into New York's General Business Law as Chapter 416 of the Laws of 2026. Its provisions are scheduled to expire five years after taking effect, unless lawmakers enact further legislation extending or replacing the restrictions.

State authorities have been authorised to prepare implementing regulations before the February commencement date. The legislation also contains a severability provision allowing its remaining requirements to continue operating should a court invalidate any individual provision.