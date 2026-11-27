MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Oil prices were on course for their first weekly gain in November on Friday as attacks on Middle Eastern energy infrastructure and commercial shipping heightened concerns over global crude supplies.

Brent crude traded near $97 a barrel during Asian trading, taking its weekly advance to approximately 4.5%, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $85 a barrel. Both benchmarks were positioned to end three consecutive weeks of losses, although prices remained substantially below levels recorded at the beginning of November.

Supply concerns intensified after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy confirmed that some operations at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery had been temporarily suspended following an attack on Thursday that killed a Nepalese worker and injured several others.

The ministry did not identify those responsible, although the Saudi-led military coalition attributed the attack to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The incident followed Houthi claims of attacks against other Saudi energy installations, including the Ras Tanura refining and export complex.

Disruptions to maritime transport have compounded concerns about the availability of crude. UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that a tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, reinforcing uncertainty surrounding the safety of commercial vessels navigating the strategic waterway.

Iranian claims that other vessels had struck sea mines remained independently unconfirmed. Nevertheless, the continuing threat to shipping has complicated efforts by regional producers to restore export volumes disrupted by the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Saudi Arabia's ability to maintain exports through its Red Sea infrastructure has become particularly important amid restrictions on shipping through Hormuz. Attacks affecting facilities along both coastlines have increased uncertainty over the reliability of alternative export arrangements.

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Despite the deterioration in regional security, Brent remained nearly 20% lower for November. Prices had weakened during preceding weeks as tanker movements through Hormuz increased and expectations of an immediate escalation in American military operations against Iran diminished.

The partial recovery in maritime traffic has helped restrain price increases, although shipping operators remain exposed to security threats, potentially higher insurance premiums and operational disruptions. The extent of any sustained reduction in regional crude exports remains uncertain.

Attention is also turning towards Sunday's meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, amid expectations that the group will maintain existing production targets through at least the first quarter of 2027.

People familiar with the discussions indicated that ongoing supply disruptions and disagreements concerning production capacity assessments among participating countries could limit the scope for adjustments. No formal decision had been announced by Friday morning.

Maintaining production targets would not necessarily translate into stable physical supplies, particularly where producers face restrictions on transporting crude to international customers. The distinction between authorised production and actual export availability remains important for assessing the immediate supply outlook.

Developments outside the Middle East have added to concerns about petroleum product availability. Ukrainian attacks against Russian refining infrastructure have intensified since late October, with another incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

Disruptions to Russian refining operations have implications for international diesel markets, where reduced availability of refined products can exert pressure on wholesale fuel prices even when crude supplies remain relatively accessible.

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Separate refinery fires were recorded in Thailand and Venezuela on Thursday, affecting facilities operated by Bangchak and Venezuela's state-owned petroleum industry. The extent of production losses and the timing of full operational recovery remained unclear.

Offshore production in Brazil has also suffered a setback following an incident at the Bacalhau oilfield. Norwegian energy company Equinor and Portuguese partner Galp disclosed on Wednesday that production had been suspended, with operations expected to remain interrupted for between five and eight weeks.

American inventory figures provided a degree of support for crude prices. Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed commercial crude stockpiles increased by approximately 1.1 million barrels during the week ended November 20, below market expectations of a 1.5-million-barrel increase.

The smaller inventory accumulation moderated concerns about weakening immediate demand for crude, although the increase indicated that domestic supplies continued to exceed withdrawals from commercial storage during the reporting period.

Trading conditions were affected by the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States on Thursday, which disrupted the usual settlement schedule for West Texas Intermediate futures. The American benchmark consequently registered a sharper apparent movement against its previous settlement than Brent, which continued trading under its regular international market arrangements.