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Dubai-based Siddharth Balachandran, who is the largest individual shareholder of India's flagship stock market operator Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, has now increased his personal stake in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as well.

With the additional stake, Siddharth's holding of NSE increases to 0.5%, or 12.375 million shares. He also holds about 5.83 million shares, or 1.44%, in BSE Ltd, making him its largest individual shareholder, according to the company.

Balachandran is Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd. The firm has a strong global presence through strategic investments across multiple regions, including India, the United States, Europe, and Switzerland.

His increased NSE holding comes as India's equity market continues to attract a broadening base of domestic investors, even as foreign investment flows and market valuations remain important variables. The Economic Survey 2025–26 reported that the number of unique investors with demat accounts crossed 120 million in September 2025, while domestic institutional investors helped cushion the effect of foreign portfolio outflows.

Siddarth Balachandran

The market's long-term prospects are supported by growing household participation, expanding mutual fund and systematic investment plan contributions, and the role of exchanges in helping companies raise capital. But returns are not assured: the Reserve Bank of India has highlighted foreign investor outflows, earnings-growth concerns and valuations that remain at a premium to emerging-market peers as risks for Indian equities.

NSE remains the country's dominant trading venue. In fiscal 2025–26, it accounted for 92.99% of cash-market turnover and 99.79% of equity futures turnover, according to SEBI data cited in the exchange's prospectus.

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“India's economic progress is closely linked to the strength, integrity and continued development of its capital markets,” Balachandran said.“NSE has established itself as a critical institution within the country's financial infrastructure, supported by technological advancement, operational resilience and broad investor participation. This increased investment reflects my confidence in the institution's long-term prospects and in the continued evolution of India's financial markets.”

Established in 1992, NSE began operations in 1994 and pioneered screen-based trading in India. It operates across equities, derivatives, debt and currencies, alongside clearing, settlement, market-data and index services.

For NSE, its scale and market position offer a platform to benefit from continued growth in investment and trading activity. The exchange's prospects are closely linked to India's ability to sustain economic growth, broaden investor participation and strengthen market safeguards. Balachandran's investment is a personal stake and should not be read as an endorsement by Buimerc Corporation.

Balachandran has a diversified investment portfolio valued at more than $700 million across India, the UAE and international markets. Buimerc Corporation, an investment and operating holding company headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre, was established in 2008. Its stated investment approach emphasises long-term capital allocation, financial resilience, sustainable growth and corporate governance.

Also published on Medium.