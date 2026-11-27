MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The US Air Force has suffered a reported cyberattack on Cloud One, a major military computing platform supporting operational systems and sensitive defence information, with the extent of the intrusion still unclear.

The Air Force declined to confirm details of the breach or disclose whether military information had been compromised. It said it continued to take precautions to safeguard departmental information, computer systems and operational capabilities.

People familiar with the incident indicated that the discovery had interrupted software maintenance and plans to transfer additional military applications to the platform. US Cyber Command has reportedly been brought into the investigation to assess the damage.

No public attribution of responsibility has been made, and there is no confirmed evidence establishing whether classified information was stolen or whether the intrusion affected active military operations.

The incident became public on Friday, placing one of the Pentagon's principal technology modernisation programmes under scrutiny. Independent confirmation of the full extent of the attack remains unavailable.

Cloud One provides computing infrastructure for the Air Force, Space Force and other military organisations. Its applications support functions ranging from personnel administration and equipment maintenance to operational planning and military communications.

The platform accommodates information subject to different security classifications. Government procurement records identify four security levels supported by Cloud One, covering unclassified information, controlled unclassified material and classified information up to the Secret designation.

The distinction is important because unauthorised access to one part of the infrastructure does not necessarily establish that information across all security classifications has been compromised.

Defence technology contractor Leidos announced a $454.9 million contract in March to modernise the Air Force's cloud infrastructure, with cybersecurity improvements among its principal objectives.

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The programme involves Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, bringing together commercial computing capabilities within an environment designed to meet military security requirements.

“Modernizing Cloud One helps the Air Force deploy mission-critical operations faster and defend them more effectively,” Steve Hull, president of digital modernisation at Leidos, said when announcing the contract.

The company outlined plans to improve the reliability and security of military computing services while reducing the complexity of managing applications across different commercial platforms.

Cloud One's centralised architecture allows military departments to obtain computing resources without having to establish separate infrastructure for every application. The programme also provides technical support for transferring existing software into cloud environments.

The Air Force has identified cybersecurity as an integral component of this transition, requiring applications to undergo assessments before being admitted to the platform. Its published technical documentation describes security arrangements involving commercial providers, military authorities and specialist cybersecurity personnel.

The reported intrusion comes amid wider concerns about the protection of US government information systems, following disclosures of cybersecurity incidents involving federal law enforcement and intelligence organisations.

An unclassified intelligence system used by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was identified on November 24 as another target of unauthorised access.

That system supports intelligence assessments using publicly accessible information. Its compromise has not been publicly linked to the Cloud One incident.

The emergence of artificial intelligence tools capable of automating vulnerability detection has added another dimension to concerns about government cybersecurity. There is, however, no established evidence that artificial intelligence was used in the Cloud One attack.

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Military cloud infrastructure is subject to Pentagon requirements governing cybersecurity responsibilities, incident management and the protection of government information held by commercial service providers.

Those arrangements include provisions for preserving digital evidence and sharing information about suspected intrusions with military counterintelligence and cybersecurity authorities.

The Air Force's cloud modernisation strategy also covers administrative applications that manage military personnel records and workforce requirements. Moving these systems into virtual computing environments is intended to simplify upgrades and improve security management.

Gary Trautmann, a former platform operations division chief involved in the migration of personnel applications, previously identified the ability to upgrade virtual infrastructure quickly as an important means of reducing security vulnerabilities.

Cloud One also supports the development and testing of military software before deployment, allowing technical teams to assess applications within government-approved computing environments. Its publicly documented services include support for the Air Force's Aim High mobile recruitment application, which connects prospective recruits with military recruitment personnel.