MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Loss Continues to Narrow as Business Transformation Yields Results

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – Fulum Group Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1443, the“Group” or“Fulum”) announced the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the“Reporting Period”). Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$23.7 million (corresponding period in 2025: Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$34.6 million). While the catering sector in Hong Kong continued to confront severe operational challenges, the Group continued to propel business transformation with flexibility, actively reviewing its restaurant network and restructuring its portfolio of restaurants and brands to meet evolving market demands. The continuous narrowing operating losses has reflected the Group's steady progress in the catering market.

Business Review

Committed to driving transformation, the Group took decisive action in the first half of the year to either close, repurpose or rebrand certain persistently loss-making restaurants. While the Group's overall revenue declined during the period, the rigorous execution of various cost-control measures led to improvements in overall profitability, resource utilization and operational efficiency.

As at 30 September 2026, the Group operated a total of 87 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau under its own brands, including 14 restaurants under the“Fulum Chinese Cuisine” main brand, 60 restaurants under the“Fulum Concept” main brand, 7 self-operated restaurants operated under the“Food Court” main line in 5 foodcourts, and 1 central kitchen.

The total revenue of the Group decreased by approximately 16.2%, or approximately HK$116.1million, from approximately HK$717.0 million for the Previous Reporting Period to approximately HK$600.9 million for the Reporting Period. This was mainly due to the reduction in the number of loss-making stores during the period, as well as the persistently high levels of the three major costs faced by the catering industry, namely labour, rent and food ingredients. The industry as a whole continued to face severe operating challenges. Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$23.7 million (corresponding period in 2025: Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$34.6 million). Gross profit margin during the Reporting Period was approximately 72.9%.

See also HKSTP Partners with Leading Science and Technology Company Merck to Open a New Chapter in I&T Collaboration

Diversified Brand Strategy

The cultivation of high-quality catering brands remains a core strategic direction of the Group. To actively extend the“Concept Line” main brand, the Group launched“YUSANG”, a contemporary Korean tavern at LANDMARK PRINCE'S in Central, that specializes in offering“안주Anju” and“술Sool” experience. By weaving centuries of Korean food culture into modern fine dining with thoughtfully curated shared dishes and an extensive selection of Korean artisanal pours, the restaurant offers diners an authentic experience of Korea's“eating, drinking and gathering” culture. The Group is committed to diversifying its dining options and building an all-day dining ecosystem across different price tiers, catering to diners across varying age groups and spending capacities.

In terms of Chinese cuisine, the Group's“Agate” at the M+ Museum offers a distinctive interior design, an upscale venue, and a refined dining experience, catering to diners' demand through varied price tiers and diverse culinary offerings. Moreover, the Group continues to expand its food court business, actively introducing unique restaurant brands across the world. During the Financial Year, it has established a presence at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui to launch“Food Atlas”, its inaugural joint-venture foodcourt, with a renowned Singapore-listed restaurant group. While strengthening its operational foundation, the Group is also proactively capturing new opportunities arising from market transformation.

Prospects

Looking forward, the catering sector in Hong Kong continued to grapple with elevated costs across three major areas, namely labor, rent and ingredients, leaving the sector as a whole to confront severe operational challenges. The Group will closely monitor market conditions and evolving consumer preferences, introduce new brands in a timely manner to sustain its multi-brand strategy, and actively explore growth potential and development opportunities in overseas markets so as to consolidate its core operations and enhance competitiveness. Meanwhile, the Group continues to advance its digital transformation and apply AI technologies to optimize diner experience and comprehensively enhance restaurant operational efficiency.

See also ONYX Hospitality Group Expands Strategic Partnerships through ONYX Rewards

Mr. Samuel Yeung, CEO & Executive Director of the Group, says,“The management team will adopt a prudent approach, maintaining sufficient cash flow and operational flexibility to drive business and revenue growth and further improve profit margins. Looking ahead to the second half of the financial year, the Group will remain agile and keep pace with local and overseas catering market trends, with an aim to achieving stronger business performance and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Hashtag: #Fulum

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Fulum Group Holdings Limited

Fulum Group Holdings Limited, a well-known diversified catering group in Hong Kong, has more than 30 years of experience in Chinese or Cantonese catering management. Through the“Fulum(富臨)” main brand, the“Sportful Garden (陶源)” main brand and the“Concept Line (概念線)” main line, the Group provides all kinds of catering services and create a full-time catering eco-system with an aim to meet the catering needs of diners.

As at 30 September 2026, the Group operated a total of 87 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau under its own brands, including 14 restaurants under the“Fulum Chinese Cuisine (富臨中餐)” main brand, 60 restaurants under the“Fulum Concept (富臨概念)” main brand, 7 self-operated restaurants operated under the“Food Court” main line in 5 foodcourts and 1 central kitchen, In the recent years, the Group has launched diversified restaurants including Korean light meal restaurants, Korean barbecue restaurants, Japanese hot pot, stylish Korean and Japanese cafe and food courts. The Group established a number of food court brands to expand its revenue and market share with new business model for the recent years.