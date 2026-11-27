Français fr Un loup détenu illégalement dans un jardin dans le canton de Berne Original Read more: Un loup détenu illégalement dans un jardin dans le canton de

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Veterinary Office (OVET) of canton Bern has seized a wolf that had been illegally imported into Switzerland and was being kept in a private individual's garden. The owner had registered it as a dog, but a genetic analysis showed that the animal, now two-and-a-half years old, was in fact a wolf. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 09:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

On November 4, the OVET asked the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) to investigate.

The wolf was being kept in conditions that did not comply with animal welfare regulations. The OVET seized the animal and placed it in a suitable sanctuary.

More More Moving abroad Bringing a pet to Switzerland requires meticulous preparation

This content was published on Feb 13, 2025 Whether visiting Switzerland on holiday or arriving to live permanently, entering the country with a pet involves a number of steps and formalities. Here's what you need to know.

Read more: Bringing a pet to Switzerland requires meticulous prepar