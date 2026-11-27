Wolf Kept Illegally In Bern Garden
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Un loup détenu illégalement dans un jardin dans le canton de Berne
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Read more: Un loup détenu illégalement dans un jardin dans le canton de
On November 4, the OVET asked the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) to investigate.
The wolf was being kept in conditions that did not comply with animal welfare regulations. The OVET seized the animal and placed it in a suitable sanctuary.More More Moving abroad Bringing a pet to Switzerland requires meticulous preparation
This content was published on Feb 13, 2025 Whether visiting Switzerland on holiday or arriving to live permanently, entering the country with a pet involves a number of steps and formalities. Here's what you need to know.Read more: Bringing a pet to Switzerland requires meticulous prepar
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