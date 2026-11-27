Français fr Marchandises: la part du rail atteint son plus bas niveau Original Read more: Marchandises: la part du rail atteint son plus bas n

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In 2025, rail's share of freight transport in Switzerland declined once again. It fell by 2 percentage points to 35%, the lowest level ever recorded. This is largely due to transalpine transit traffic. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Rail's share of freight in Switzerland hits all-time low This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 10:23 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Rail freight transport fell by 5.5% compared with the previous year, while road freight transport rose by 2.7%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday.

The significant decline in rail freight transport last year is mainly due to an 8.7% fall in transit traffic, which is particularly important for rail, the FSO said. This decline is due in particular to the numerous construction projects currently underway, especially on the Rhine Valley line in Germany.

Below-average economic growth in Germany and Italy also had a negative impact on transalpine traffic. The increases recorded in domestic, import and export traffic, meanwhile, were too small to offset this decline.

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This content was published on Nov 26, 2026 With an average of 2,578 kilometres travelled and 73 train journeys per person per year, the Swiss comfortably retained their title as Europe's train champions in 2025.

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