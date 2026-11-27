Rail's Share Of Freight In Switzerland Hits All-Time Low
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Marchandises: la part du rail atteint son plus bas niveau
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Read more: Marchandises: la part du rail atteint son plus bas n
Rail freight transport fell by 5.5% compared with the previous year, while road freight transport rose by 2.7%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday.
The significant decline in rail freight transport last year is mainly due to an 8.7% fall in transit traffic, which is particularly important for rail, the FSO said. This decline is due in particular to the numerous construction projects currently underway, especially on the Rhine Valley line in Germany.
Below-average economic growth in Germany and Italy also had a negative impact on transalpine traffic. The increases recorded in domestic, import and export traffic, meanwhile, were too small to offset this decline.More More Tourism Trends Swiss retain title of European rail travel champions
This content was published on Nov 26, 2026 With an average of 2,578 kilometres travelled and 73 train journeys per person per year, the Swiss comfortably retained their title as Europe's train champions in 2025.Read more: Swiss retain title of European rail travel cham
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