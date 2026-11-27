Deutsch de Grabungsteam entdeckt römische Eisenkette bei Eschenz TG Original Read more: Grabungsteam entdeckt römische Eisenkette bei Esche

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An excavation team has discovered a very well-preserved, roughly 2,000-year-old iron chain from the Roman period in Eschenz, canton Thurgau, northeastern Switzerland. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 11:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Even before this rare find is conserved and restored, members of the public can view the chain at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld.

The Thurgau Office for Archaeology carried out excavations at the Roman vicus of Tasgetium in Eschenz in connection with a building project, it announced on Friday.

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This content was published on Jun 5, 2019 Meet Adelasius Ebalchus. He lived in what is now northern Switzerland some 1,300 years ago, centuries after the collapse of the Roman Empire.

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