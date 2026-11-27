Well-Preserved Roman Iron Chain Discovered In Switzerland
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Grabungsteam entdeckt römische Eisenkette bei Eschenz TG
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Read more: Grabungsteam entdeckt römische Eisenkette bei Esche
Even before this rare find is conserved and restored, members of the public can view the chain at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld.
The Thurgau Office for Archaeology carried out excavations at the Roman vicus of Tasgetium in Eschenz in connection with a building project, it announced on Friday.More More Culture Facing up to Switzerland's Roman past
This content was published on Jun 5, 2019 Meet Adelasius Ebalchus. He lived in what is now northern Switzerland some 1,300 years ago, centuries after the collapse of the Roman Empire.Read more: Facing up to Switzerland's Roman
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