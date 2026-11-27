Two More Foreign Billionaires Move To St Moritz
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Italiano
it
GR: due nuovi miliardari hanno il loro domicilio a St. Moritz
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Read more: GR: due nuovi miliardari hanno il loro domicilio a St. M
Mittal, 76, used to visit St Moritz regularly, Bilanz reported in its annual ranking of Switzerland's 300 richest people. Mittal has moved his main residence from the UK to the Engadine. The Mittal family operates in the steel and mining sectors. Their wealth is underpinned by their stake in the steel giant ArcelorMittal. With a fortune of CHF27-28 billion ($32.1-33.3 billion), Mittal ranks fifth on the list of the wealthiest people resident in Switzerland.More More Switzerland's super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat?
This content was published on May 2, 2025 Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. However, its wealth is distributed very unevenly: the richest 1% own 45% of total assets.Read more: Switzerland's super-rich: essential contributors or a social th
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