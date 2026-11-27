UBS Bosses Tell Staff Strategy Remains Unchanged
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UBS: Kelleher ed Ermotti a dipendenti,“strategia non cambia”
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Read more: UBS: Kelleher ed Ermotti a dipendenti,“strategia non ca
In an internal message sent to staff, Chairman of the Board Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti reiterated their commitment to carrying on as before.
“We are keeping our strategy, our growth ambitions and our global presence unchanged,” the two executives said in the communication, which was viewed by the Awp agency and reported in advance by Bloomberg.More More Swiss Economy 'Switzerland has spoken'. Will UBS leave?
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