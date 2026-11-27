Italiano it UBS: Kelleher ed Ermotti a dipendenti,“strategia non cambia” Original Read more: UBS: Kelleher ed Ermotti a dipendenti,“strategia non ca

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The management of Swiss bank UBS has reaffirmed its corporate strategy, despite the political debate over the tightening of capital requirements. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS bosses tell staff strategy remains unchanged This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 12:26 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In an internal message sent to staff, Chairman of the Board Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti reiterated their commitment to carrying on as before.

“We are keeping our strategy, our growth ambitions and our global presence unchanged,” the two executives said in the communication, which was viewed by the Awp agency and reported in advance by Bloomberg.

More More Swiss Economy 'Switzerland has spoken'. Will UBS leave?

This content was published on Oct 9, 2026 New regulations will leave lender with options ranging from retaining billions of dollars of additional capital to shrinking international operations.

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