Deutsch de Arbeitsplatz-Barometer weist mehr Sorgen um den Arbeitsplatz aus Original Read more: Arbeitsplatz-Barometer weist mehr Sorgen um den Arbeitsplat Español es La población suiza está cada vez más preocupada por la estabilidad laboral Read more: La población suiza está cada vez más preocupada por la estabilidad la

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Growing concerns about job security and persistently high levels of stress: these are two of the findings of a workplace survey. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss increasingly worried about job security This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 13:10 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the“Good Work 2026” survey, conducted by the umbrella organisation for employees Travailsuisse and published on Friday, more than 54% of workers in Switzerland are worried about their jobs. Last year, the figure was just under 49%.

Some 42% of those surveyed said they often or very often felt stressed at work. Furthermore, 28.6% of workers said they often or very often worked during their free time in order to meet the demands of their job.

More More Workplace One in two Swiss don't save enough to cover prolonged income loss

This content was published on Oct 29, 2026 Nearly 45% of Swiss residents could face financial strain after three months without income despite saving habits.

Read more: One in two Swiss don't save enough to cover prolonged income