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MENAFN - Swissinfo) When it comes to paid streaming, television series overtook films in Switzerland last year. TV series accounted for almost nine out of ten views on subscription platforms, while interest in films has waned noticeably. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 13:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Across the 24 platforms operating in Switzerland, 18 providers featured series in their line-up in 2025, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday. The figures on series, collected for the first time, highlight the shift: on subscription services, series accounted for around 87% of all views, while feature films and other film genres accounted for just 13%.

The situation was quite different for one-off purchases and rental services. Here, consumers opted almost exclusively for films. Around 4.4 million rentals and just under 1.5 million film purchases were contrasted by only 42,000 purchases of individual episodes and 96,000 sales of entire series seasons. In addition, series were hardly ever rented.

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