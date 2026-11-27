Artificial Snow Keeps Swiss Ski Industry Going But At What Cost?
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Kunstschnee hält die Skibranche am Laufen – doch zu welchem Preis?
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Read more: Kunstschnee hält die Skibranche am Laufen – doch zu welchem P
Swiss Cableways reports“very positive” advance sales of annual and seasonal passes for the current season. In Graubünden, bookings are slightly higher than last year, according to Martin Vincenz, head of Graubünden Holidays.
The Valais is also expecting demand to remain stable or rise slightly. The Alpine canton is hoping for additional visitors thanks to the World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana.More More Tourism Trends Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for survival
This content was published on Feb 15, 2026 Not all Swiss ski resorts have a future. How mountain destinations are coping with less snow and cost pressures.Read more: Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for sur
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