Deutsch de Kunstschnee hält die Skibranche am Laufen – doch zu welchem Preis? Original Read more: Kunstschnee hält die Skibranche am Laufen – doch zu welchem P

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss ski resorts are starting the winter season on a positive note – despite record-breaking summer heat and ever-dwindling natural snowfall. Artificial snow ensures that operations can continue, but it is becoming increasingly costly – and is likely to widen the gap between large and small ski resorts. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Artificial snow keeps Swiss ski industry going – but at what cost? This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 14:46 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swiss Cableways reports“very positive” advance sales of annual and seasonal passes for the current season. In Graubünden, bookings are slightly higher than last year, according to Martin Vincenz, head of Graubünden Holidays.

The Valais is also expecting demand to remain stable or rise slightly. The Alpine canton is hoping for additional visitors thanks to the World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana.

More More Tourism Trends Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for survival

This content was published on Feb 15, 2026 Not all Swiss ski resorts have a future. How mountain destinations are coping with less snow and cost pressures.

Read more: Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for sur