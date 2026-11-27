Deutsch de Basler E-Voting-Panne: Bundesgericht tritt nicht auf Beschwerde ein Original Read more: Basler E-Voting-Panne: Bundesgericht tritt nicht auf Beschwerd

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Court has declared inadmissible an appeal lodged by a Swiss citizen living abroad concerning the e-voting glitch in Basel. The court concluded that, by acknowledging that a violation of voting rights had occurred, the government had already addressed the voter's complaint. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 15:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The claimant, who is resident in Alsace, had no legitimate interest in a further decision, as stated in the judgement published on Friday.

The appeal relates to a technical glitch during the federal referendums on March 8, 2026. A fault with the USB sticks used to decrypt the digital ballot box meant that 2,048 electronic votes cast by voters abroad and people with disabilities could not be counted.

More More Swiss Politics Basel e-voting glitch leaves 2,000 votes uncounted

This content was published on Mar 13, 2026 Prosecutors are investigating possible electoral fraud in the e-voting glitch in Basel. The case could lead to a loss of public trust in the concept.

Read more: Basel e-voting glitch leaves 2,000 votes unco