Français fr Renforcement des relations Suisse-France en matière de défense Original Read more: Renforcement des relations Suisse-France en matière de dé

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister and his French counterpart, Catherin Vautrin, have signed a letter of intent aimed at stepping up cooperation in the space sector. They also discussed the issue of air defence. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 16:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Space plays an increasingly important role in security and military operations. Space-based systems are particularly essential for communications. However, space knows no borders and no country can act alone in this domain. International cooperation is essential,” Pfister told the media on Friday.

“The letter of intent should enable us to put collaboration, information-sharing, training, innovation and research into practice. This collaboration allows us to create synergies and capitalise on our respective expertise.”

“Our forces know how to work side by side,” said Vautrin, recalling Switzerland's assistance with the wildfires in Corsica this summer and France's help following the fatal fire in a nightclub in Crans-Montana.“Defence cooperation is a matter of course, as we share a common border of nearly 600km. And the Alpine ridge will not stop the threats.”

“While respecting Swiss neutrality, I believe that our countries are bound by a shared destiny and common values,” she said, adding that this places an obligation on France and Switzerland to develop the interoperability of their armed forces in practical terms so that the two countries can work together to prepare the means to protect themselves against threats.

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This content was published on Feb 26, 2026 Switzerland's neighbours increasingly see the country as a potential weak link in European security. But at home defence is hardly a priority on the political agenda.

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