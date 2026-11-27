MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - An independent jazz festival in Marrakech, Morocco, will celebrate Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim next year. The organizers of Marrakech Jazz Experience, whose first edition was held in 2026, said the 2027 festival will be dedicated to celebrating the centenary of Jobim's birth, one of the greatest composers of the 20century and one of the founders of bossa nova.

The festival organizers promise to bring contemporary Brazilian musicians and international jazz virtuosos to the stage.

“It will be a major attraction: the luminous nostalgia of Rio de Janeiro and bossa nova combined with the enchanting energy of Marrakech, alongside Moroccan musicians creating authentic fusions between Moroccan and Brazilian traditions,” founder and producer Karim Bakka said in material released by the festival.

In addition to concerts, the festival will feature exclusive masterclasses, discussions on the impact of bossa nova on modern jazz, and collaborations between Brazilian musicians and Moroccan artists. The organizers said the full lineup and ticket sales for the 2027 edition will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival's website lists the dates for next year's edition as October 26 to 30, 2027.

The 2026 edition featured a concert by Maria Naciri, a conference with Eric Petzoldt, an electro-jazz show by DJ Dick d'Alaise, a masterclass with Khalil Bensouda, and a conference with Othman El Kheloufi, among other events at venues including Meydene Theatre and Nojoum Cultural Center.

More information:

Festival website here

Festival Instagram here

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Freepik

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