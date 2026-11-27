MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Electrical equipment trading company Trifasico and homeware manufacturer Tramontina, furniture maker Ornare, and construction equipment manufacturer Cortag took part in Big 5, the Middle East's largest construction trade show, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 23 to 26. The companies showcased and negotiated their products at a booth organized by the(ABCC ).

According to Rafael Solimeo, head of the ABCC's Dubai office, the trade show provided an opportunity for Brazil to showcase construction and interior design products in which it has expertise.

“Big 5 highlights Brazil's potential as a strategic partner in the Gulf's growing construction market. With a competitive industry, particularly in ornamental stone, coatings, construction materials and sustainable solutions, Brazil has major opportunities to expand its exports and strengthen its trade relations with the UAE and the Arab world,” Solimeo told ANBA.“The ABCC's presence at the trade show reinforces our commitment to supporting Brazilian companies and showcasing the best of Brazil to the Arab market,” he said.

Trifasico Electrical Equipment Trading Business Development Executive Firas Hamaoui told ANBA about the opportunities opened up by this year's trade show.

“Although Trifasico is a new company, we have several years of experience in the UAE market, which provides us with a solid foundation to develop our activities in this new segment. Big 5 is a highly relevant international trade show that brings together companies and professionals from several countries, providing an important opportunity to expand our network and identify potential business partnerships,” Hamaoui told ANBA.

“For us, rather than seeking immediate results, taking part in events of this scale is part of a long-term strategy aimed at consolidating Trifasico's position in the market and strengthening trade relations between Brazil and the UAE,” the Trifasico representative added. During the trade show, Brazilian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Sidney Romeiro visited the ABCC's booth.

Read more:

Event highlights opportunities in the Arab world

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian ChamberArab-Brazilian Chamber

The post Big 5 opens opportunities for Brazilian companies appeared first on ANBA News Agency.