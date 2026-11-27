Brazil-Arab Gallery #77
In material released by the embassy for the occasion, Al Bulushi said Oman and Brazil have a strategic partnership built on trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for the future. The embassy also highlighted investments between the two countries, including those by Brazilian meatpacker JBS in Oman and by an Omani investment fund and its trading company Solaris in Brazil, as well as cooperation and the development of Brazil-Oman relations on several fronts. It also highlighted Oman's trajectory, including its economic transformation under the country's strategic Oman Vision 2040 plan and its diplomatic efforts to promote peace and international stability.
Abdouni (L) with Ambassador Al Bulushi (C) and his wife Majda (R).
Translated by Guilherme MirandaJP Rodrigues
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