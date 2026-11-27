MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Oman in Brazil celebrated Oman's National Day at an event in Brasília on Thursday (26). Among the guests was Brazil's Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Sobral Duarte. Representing the(ABCC ) was Treasurer Mohamad Abdouni Neto. Oman's Ambassador to Brazil, Abdul Ghaffar Al Bulushi, welcomed the guests and spoke in his address about Oman-Brazil relations.

In material released by the embassy for the occasion, Al Bulushi said Oman and Brazil have a strategic partnership built on trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for the future. The embassy also highlighted investments between the two countries, including those by Brazilian meatpacker JBS in Oman and by an Omani investment fund and its trading company Solaris in Brazil, as well as cooperation and the development of Brazil-Oman relations on several fronts. It also highlighted Oman's trajectory, including its economic transformation under the country's strategic Oman Vision 2040 plan and its diplomatic efforts to promote peace and international stability.

Abdouni (L) with Ambassador Al Bulushi (C) and his wife Majda (R).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

JP Rodrigues

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