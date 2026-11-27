MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - The Arab Women's Film Festival in Brazil returns this year for its sixth edition, with screenings from December 2 to 8 at three cinemas in Rio de Janeiro: Cine Carioca José Wilker, the Federal Justice Cultural Center (CCJF), and the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB). Admission is free, with screenings as well as discussions, Q&A sessions, and educational activities.

Films from seven countries, some of them making their Brazilian premieres, will be screened. The lineup was curated by Brazilians Analu Bambirra and Carol Almeida and Egyptian Alia Ayman, featuring productions that explore history, memory and new imaginaries of the future.

Among the films in the lineup is Sink (2025), directed by Jordanian filmmaker Zain Duraie. It was selected by Jordan to compete for a spot at the 2027 Academy Awards. The film follows a woman trying to manage her son's mental health, which deteriorates after he is suspended for an outburst of anger at school.

In the documentary Partition (2025), director Diana Allan draws on archival footage and records from Palestine under British occupation and of refugees in Lebanon to tell stories and portray a present marked by displacement and resistance.

Religion, myth and power intertwine in the short film A Sunken Tale of Losses Delayed (2026), commissioned by Amsterdam's Wereldmuseum from Palestinian filmmaker Larissa Sansour and Danish filmmaker Søren Lind. The film follows a mysterious captain who commands a ghost ship that rescues shipwreck survivors from different eras adrift in the Mediterranean. Also featured in the lineup is DAMAR TV (2026), by Qatari American filmmaker Sophia Al-Maria. The film follows journalist Damar Darwish, whose career begins to collapse after a live television confrontation.

The showcase is organized by Caprisciana Produções, in partnership with Tabla publishing house, Olhar de Cinema – Curitiba International Film Festival, Doclisboa, and Mostra Ecofalante de Cinema. More information and the full lineup are available here.

Read also:

Film explores a Syrian girl's memories in Brazil

Marrakech jazz festival to celebrate Tom Jobim

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post Rio to host Arab Women's Film Festival appeared first on ANBA News Agency.