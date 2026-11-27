MENAFN - ING) Poland: NBP expected to keep rates unchanged

On Monday, flash November CPI is likely to show that consumer inflation moderated slightly in Poland, as oil prices and, consequently, retail petrol prices have been falling in recent weeks. We estimate that food prices increased after five consecutive months of year-on-year declines, while core inflation rose back above 3%, mainly due to a low reference base from November 2025, when core prices declined by 0.1% month-on-month.

Also on Monday, the 3Q26 GDP composition should show somewhat slower consumption growth amid moderating real wage growth and pressure from high petrol prices. Meanwhile, fixed investment likely remained robust, as projects financed under the Domestic Recovery and Resilience Programme were in full swing. The contribution from net exports was probably weaker than the 0.5ppt reported in 2Q26.

On Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland should keep interest rates on hold, with the main policy rate remaining at 3.75%. Polish monetary authorities usually refrain from changing interest rates in December unless there is an urgent need for a policy adjustment. Core inflation was 0.0% MoM in each of the last two months, suggesting no indirect impact from higher fuel prices on broader inflation. The government is preparing measures to freeze household gas and electricity bills in 2027, while oil prices have moderated. CPI inflation is therefore likely to be lower than presented in the central bank's November projection.

Hungary: Third-quarter growth likely to have been sluggish

Hungary's detailed GDP breakdown is due on Tuesday and should confirm sluggish third-quarter growth. Net exports could surprise on the positive side, while investment activity was probably the main drag and consumption the key growth engine. On the production side, a sharp fall in agriculture and weakness in construction should be offset by industry and services. A minor upward revision to the flash estimate is also on the cards.

Thursday brings the November budget data. So far, so good for this year's budget execution. Another manageable monthly deficit in November should be followed by a significant improvement in December as EU funds flow in. The revised full-year target therefore looks achievable, with the Maastricht deficit potentially even outperforming the 7.5% of GDP plan.

Turkey: Third-quarter growth expected at 2.9%

Third-quarter GDP data is due on Monday. We expect year-on-year growth of 2.9%, on the back of resilient services and a relative recovery in the construction sector despite sluggish performance in the industry. While early indicators implied a further softening in 4Q26 domestic demand, we currently see full-year GDP growth at 2.8%, with risks tilted to the downside.

November CPI follows on Thursday, when we expect inflation to come in at 0.8% MoM and 29.7% YoY, versus 29.8% a month ago, supported by the recent decline in energy prices. Risks are on the upside given pressure on food prices.

CCA: Armenia inflation and Kazakhstan's rate decision

Armenia's November CPI is due on Thursday. We expect November inflation to accelerate noticeably from 4.3% to 4.7% YoY, partly due to adverse base effects, and partly reflecting a genuine increase in price pressures. Such a print would strengthen our expectation that the Central Bank of Armenia will deliver another rate hike in December, following its recent shift towards tighter policy. The composition will also be important: food inflation moderated in October, while housing and services pressures strengthened despite the continued support from a strong dram and a somewhat more restrained fiscal policy. A further broadening of domestic price pressures would provide a strong argument for another rate increase.

Kazakhstan's base rate decision comes on Friday. We expect the National Bank of Kazakhstan to cut the base rate by 25bp to 15.50%, although we see this as a relatively low-conviction call, with a hold the main alternative. Further easing would be supported by the broader disinflation trend, some moderation in inflation expectations and still-high real rates. At the same time, sticky services inflation, a less supportive tenge and persistent fiscal and tariff-related risks argue for caution, while the NBK previously signalled a low probability of another rate move before year-end.

The November CPI release on Wednesday, shortly before the meeting, will therefore be an important input. We expect headline inflation to edge up from 9.2% to 9.4% YoY, mainly due to base effects, which in itself should not prevent a cut. A stronger acceleration, particularly if reflecting higher tariffs and weaker disinflationary support from the tenge, would strengthen the case for keeping rates unchanged.

Key events in CEE & CCA next week Source: Refinitiv, ING

">