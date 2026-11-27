Growth: We retain our forecast of a 0.5% contraction in 2026, followed by 2.2% growth in 2027. A very strong third quarter (+2.1% versus the previous quarter) nevertheless creates upside potential, with something closer to stagnation now increasingly plausible this year. Fiscal policy: The 2027 budget will have to accommodate cautious pension increases and possibly higher public wages while keeping the deficit on a declining path. The internal and external constraints point towards little room for error ahead. EU funds: The RRF has ended, although it remains to be seen whether it ended in glory. Public officials have pointed to around €3bn potentially being at risk. Energy and external balance: The start of gas production from the Neptun Deep offshore project in the Black Sea, alongside potentially lower international energy prices, should gradually reduce Romania's import dependence and improve its terms of trade. However, with production only beginning and ramping up during 2027, the impact that year is unlikely to be particularly large.

MENAFN - ING) Romania at a glanceGrowth: contraction might be avoided

Romania's economy has spent almost three years close to stagnation. Private consumption contracted in 2026 under the combined pressure of high inflation, higher taxes and frozen public wages and pensions, while industry and parts of the services sector remained weak. Construction, boosted by EU-funded investment, provided the main buffer and prevented a deeper downturn. This has broadly been the story throughout the past year.

The flash estimate for third-quarter GDP has materially improved the starting point. Output expanded by 2.1% QoQ, well above expectations, while annual growth returned marginally to positive territory.

We are still waiting for the detailed breakdown, but construction remains a prime suspect behind the upside surprise, given the final RRF implementation push. Agriculture and inventories may also have contributed positively. If the second estimate due on 7 December remains broadly aligned with the flash reading, full-year growth closer to stagnation rather than our current -0.5% forecast could become the more likely outcome.

For 2027 and 2028, we retain our 2.2% and 2.4% growth forecasts. While the rebound should indeed rely partly on recovering private consumption as real incomes start rising again, we do not expect a full return to the consumption-led growth model of previous years. Instead, 2027 and 2028 increasingly look like a return towards the country's newer speed limit, rather than a return to the growth rates of the previous decade. That is consistent with our broader assessment that potential growth has fallen to around 2.0% today, with scope to recover towards 2.4%-2.7% over 2027-2029.

Public investment will probably moderate after the end of the RRF, although it should remain robust. In terms of composition, cohesion funds, SAFE and the early stages of a growing pipeline of private projects should partly offset the RRF wind-down. Better and still-expanding transport infrastructure could also start attracting complementary private investment in logistics, manufacturing and distribution, lifting productive capacity.

This is also where one of the risks lies. The problem is not the end of the RRF itself, but a potential lack of continuity in projects, financing and administrative execution. Combined with a slower recovery in household consumption, that could leave the rebound looking considerably weaker.

Households: a modest real income recovery rather than a new spending boom

Private consumption should once again become the largest contributor to growth in 2027, although we expect the recovery to unfold gradually. Recent retail sales dynamics have been consistent with recessionary conditions, as households entered 2026 after two consecutive years without regular public pension and wage indexation, while elevated inflation substantially eroded purchasing power.

Retail sales (YoY, %) and average real wages (YoY, %) Source: NSI, ING

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The outlook should gradually improve as real incomes start rising again. The government has committed to raising pensions in 2027 after two years of freezes, although the final adjustment remains undecided. Public discussion has centred on an increase of around 7.0%, possibly implemented in stages during the year.

For consumption, timing matters almost as much as the headline increase. An earlier adjustment would support household spending more quickly, while a phased increase would imply a more gradual recovery in real purchasing power. Even so, higher pensions and potentially higher public wages should provide only a limited boost to consumption, acting mainly as a partial offset for the freezes of the previous two years.

A broader recovery will depend more heavily on disinflation, resilient employment and a gradual rebuilding of confidence. Lower energy costs and productivity gains will therefore remain important variables to watch.

Fiscal policy: improvement has been material, but 2027 remains difficult

Romania's fiscal adjustment has so far advanced faster than initially expected. The cash deficit stood at roughly 3.8% of GDP in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 5.3% a year earlier, supported by stronger VAT receipts, reflecting both tax increases and improved collection, alongside tighter control of public wages and social spending. Importantly, EU-financed investment remained elevated, avoiding the broad cuts to capital spending that have accompanied previous consolidation episodes.

We continue to see the full-year cash deficit at around 6.0% of GDP in 2026 and roughly 5.1% in 2027.

Pensions are the most visible new budget commitment. Published estimates put the full-year cost of a 7.3% increase at around RON9-10bn, or roughly 0.50% of GDP. A phased adjustment cannot be excluded, as this would limit the near-term pressure on an already demanding fiscal path. At the time of writing, neither the pension decision nor the 2027 budget has been finalised, with both likely to remain December decisions.

Overall, the room for manoeuvre remains constrained by interest expenditure of more than 3.0% of GDP, defence and energy-security commitments, and the need to preserve public investment at robust, albeit probably declining, levels.

Rating outlook

At this stage, with fiscal adjustment progressing and a government with full powers in office, we think the probability of a downgrade has diminished. Romania is not out of the woods yet, though.

Throughout 2026, rating agency guidance has placed emphasis on the credibility and continuity of fiscal consolidation rather than simply the adjustment already delivered. In our view, an inside target deficit outcome this year, followed by another visible improvement in early 2027, could make a return to a stable outlook increasingly plausible by mid-2027. A more predictable political and policy environment would also help. After a year in which political uncertainty blurred the improving fiscal story, preserving continuity around the consolidation path will probably matter almost as much as the headline deficit numbers themselves.

The margin for error therefore remains narrow. Expenditure slippage, or renewed uncertainty around the policy direction, could quickly translate into higher yields, renewed pressure on the leu and, eventually, renewed downgrade concerns.

EU funds: RRF ends, but let's not call it a cliff yet

Romania's public investment will naturally ease in 2027 from its 2026 RRF-related peak. The final RRF push was broad-based, spanning transport, energy, healthcare, education, water and waste infrastructure and residential energy efficiency. At the same time, serious absorption concerns remain around roughly €3bn of the €6.4bn still outstanding.

From 2027, stronger cohesion-policy absorption could partly offset the end of the RRF. Overall, Romania could absorb around €8-10bn in EU funds next year, including €4.5-5.5bn from cohesion funds, with the remainder coming from agriculture, rural development and other transfers, plus SAFE.

The macroeconomic effect should gradually shift away from the direct demand impulse towards productivity gains from infrastructure already delivered: shorter transport times, better connectivity, additional energy capacity and stronger incentives for private investment.

SAFE could provide another important bridge. Romania has a sizeable €16.68bn loan envelope, of which €2.5bn, or 15%, has been disbursed as pre-financing so far. The programme includes €4.2bn for dual-use sections of the A7 and A8 motorways, alongside sizeable defence contracts, some involving domestic production. With the first implementation report and payment request expected in the first half of 2027, Romania could potentially draw another €2-3bn next year, provided procurement and construction remain broadly on schedule.

Industry: the external environment is becoming somewhat more supportive

Romanian industry remains in a prolonged downturn. Industrial production fell by 3.7% YoY in the first nine months of 2026, while manufacturing declined by 4.7%. Weak German and broader European demand, financing conditions and structural competitiveness problems have all contributed.

The external picture for 2027 is unlikely to impress, but it should at least become less negative. Our baseline assumes growth of 1.2% in the eurozone, 1.1% in Germany, 2.3% in the US and 4.5% in China. Recent European indicators also point to a cautiously firmer near-term picture. Germany's November Ifo index rose for a seventh consecutive month to 90.6, its highest level in more than three years, supporting the view that the cyclical recovery is continuing as fiscal stimulus feeds into activity. Unbreakable, German business confidence continues to improve. Germany's infrastructure and defence spending should therefore provide some support to European industry, although the spillovers to Romania may prove weaker than in previous German upswings.

For Romania, the most relevant channels run through automotive components, electrical equipment, machinery, metalworking, construction materials, logistics, IT, engineering and defence-related manufacturing. Lower energy costs would particularly benefit chemicals, fertilisers, metals, glass, ceramics, paper and food processing.

In any case, stronger German demand cannot solve Romania's productivity, skills or energy-cost challenges. But it could reduce pressure on industrial employment and provide incentives to renew ageing capital stock. The real upside would come from Romanian companies integrating more deeply into European defence, infrastructure and energy supply chains rather than simply benefiting from a cyclical recovery in orders. So far, we have yet to see systematic evidence of this.

External balance: improvement should become less dependent on weak demand

Romania's current account adjustment has so far been surprisingly modest given domestic demand weakness. Fiscal tightening has clearly weighed on consumption, but an investment cycle that remains intensive in imported machinery, equipment and raw materials continues to obscure part of the improvement in household-related imports. At the same time, higher interest payments on a growing external debt stock and weaker FDI inflows have added to this year's balance-of-payments pressures.

Balance of Payments components (% of GDP) Source: NBR, ING">

The adjustment should become somewhat more supply-driven in 2027. Neptun Deep, broader energy investment and new industrial capacity should gradually increase export receipts and reduce import dependence. EU capital transfers should also remain a meaningful source of external financing.

Even so, we do not expect a dramatic improvement in the current account deficit yet, particularly as private consumption begins to recover. We continue to see the deficit above 7.0% of GDP this year, narrowing to around 6.5% in 2027.