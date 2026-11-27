Like most things in life, being a successful central banker is as much about timing and luck as experience and skill.

New ECB president Pablo Hernández de Cos has plenty of the latter. And whisper it, but his timing looks rather good, too.

Sure, on the face of it, the inheritance looks grim: inflation at 4%, high energy prices, wobbly stock markets and bond market tensions that haven't exactly gone away. A December ECB rate hike looks inevitable. But how much of that will still matter when De Cos takes office in February?

By then, inflation may well be past the peak. Maybe it already is. November's unexpectedly soft French and Spanish figures point to a drop in next week's eurozone headline rate. Cheaper petrol is clearly part of this, but French services and Spanish core inflation point to reduced pressure elsewhere, too.

Admittedly, that doesn't mean inflation is set to drop back immediately. Higher natural gas prices are only now reaching utility bills, which is likely to keep energy's overall contribution to inflation elevated into spring or early summer – even as the impact of high petrol and diesel prices should fade rapidly from March.

Utility bill inflation is only just picking up Source: Macrobond, ING

">

In the end, though, this is a bit of a moot point. Four per cent inflation may be an uncomfortable place for central bankers, particularly those who worry about its impact on consumer and business expectations.

But unless you think energy prices will start climbing again in the winter and next spring, then it's only a matter of time before their impact on inflation starts to wane. Our forecasts have headline inflation undershooting the ECB's target in the second half of 2027.

What really seems to matter now for officials is not so much the level of energy prices at any given time, but what they tell us about the uncertainty surrounding the Iran war. Andrew Bailey at the Bank of England has made it clear this latter point will have a strong bearing on its December decision.

The ECB and BoE rate hikes so far have been partly justified as an insurance against the tail risk that things get very ugly in the energy markets.

Those tail risks do tentatively seem to be fading, though. Sure, a lasting US-Iran agreement feels like a long shot right now. Yet Middle Eastern oil has continued flowing despite attacks on shipping and threats to infrastructure. The longer that continues, the less plausible the worst-case scenarios become, even without a peace deal. I'd argue central bankers should already be starting to think this way at their December meetings.

That thinking is already playing out in energy markets, too. Notwithstanding market moves over the past few days, November has seen a sharp drop in the risk premium baked into crude oil prices. Barring renewed escalation, our energy team expects European gas prices to almost halve by the second quarter, with Brent crude below $80/bbl.

Then there are second-round effects, which are still conspicuous by their absence. Barring the slight increase in core inflation so far, there's still no strong sign that higher energy prices are bleeding out across the inflation basket. My measure of inflation in energy-intensive categories has still not risen this year:

There's little sign of indirect energy effects on inflation Source: Macrobond, ING">

The ECB seems to agree with this assessment, but officials understandably want more evidence. Firms may have been better placed to absorb the initial shock than in 2022, while gas prices have only recently risen more sharply. The hawks would argue that this resilience can only last so long without companies putting up prices.

But fast-forward another three months, when De Cos takes office, and those arguments will start to look a little thin if there's still no sign of inflationary pressure outside of energy.

There are two things in particular I'd keep an eye on before then. One is food, where inflation has started to inch higher off a very low base. But neither producer nor import prices point to an imminent spike. Yes, some agricultural commodities are 10-15% above February levels, not helped by this summer's drought. But that's offset by fertiliser prices, which have reversed their initial war-driven surge.

And while we're on the topic of commodities, industrial metal prices are down on pre-war levels, while shipping costs seem to have peaked too. That should keep a lid on core goods prices.

How commodity prices have fared since February Agricultural prices based on UNCTAD data. Metals based on S&P GSCI. Shipping based on Baltic/Dewry indicies.

Source: Macrobond, ING

">

Then there are wages, which also offer little evidence of a broader inflation problem so far. Inflation categories (mostly services) that are sensitive to wage growth have not accelerated this year. The ECB's negotiated-wage tracker does not suggest a material pickup in 2027, either, although plenty of these deals are still yet to be agreed.

Needless to say, none of this guarantees an easy presidency. De Cos will have to decide early on whether another rate hike is needed in March (we currently think it won't), while navigating an increasingly fraught European political backdrop. Still, he may find that the hardest part of the current inflation fight is already behind him. And for a new central banker, a little bit of good timing never hurts.

James Smith

THINK Ahead in developed markets

United States (James Knightley)

Recent equity market volatility and steep gasoline price falls have led financial markets to solidly back the view that the Fed will hike 25bp on 9 December rather than go with 50bp as mooted by Governor Chris Waller. We will get lots of data next week, including the ISM reports, but it will likely need a huge payrolls number with another drop in unemployment to move market pricing meaningfully. ISM Surveys/Jobs Report (Tue/Thu/Fri): Based on regional indicators, we look for both the manufacturing and services ISMs to dip marginally but remain consistent with GDP growth of around 2-2.5%. In terms of payrolls, labour indicators remain consistent with a low-hire, low-fire economy, so we expect a reversal after the robust October print of 165k, predicting 80k with the unemployment rate remaining at 4.1%.

Eurozone (Bert Colijn)

November Inflation (Tue): Focus will be on the eurozone November inflation rate next week. Headline inflation has soared in recent months on the back of higher energy inflation, and at 4% in October, the ECB is on high alert. Especially now that the core inflation reading for October was revised up from 2.5% to 2.6% in the second estimate. That means that core inflation has increased by 0.1ppt each month over the past two months, which finally shows some modest early evidence of second-round effects. Still, France and Spain already showed a large decline in November on the back of lower energy prices. And other price categories didn't see massive moves either. This indicates that overall inflation pressures are still mainly driven by energy, but also that November is likely to see a drop back from 4%.

Key events in developed markets Source: Refinitiv, ING">