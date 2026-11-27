MENAFN - KNN India)The impact of proposed US tariffs on Indian exports will depend on the outcome of bilateral trade negotiations and the duties imposed on competing economies, industry leaders said on Wednesday, even as engineering exports to the US continue to register strong growth.

Speaking to ANI, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta described the proposed duties as both an opportunity and a challenge, saying India could be in a relatively favourable position compared with some competing economies.

His comments follow the US Trade Representative's (USTR) proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with the rate potentially declining to 17 per cent if the two countries reach a reciprocal trade agreement.

“Now it is up to us how we negotiate the trade deal”, Mehta said, calling for the earliest possible conclusion of the trade agreement to secure the lower rate and provide greater certainty to exporters.

Competitiveness Hinges on Relative Tariffs

EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha noted that exporters were more concerned about the difference between India's tariff rate and those faced by competing countries than the absolute level of duties.

“If my competing nations are at a lower tariff or there is a delta between my duty and their duty, that's where my concern comes about,” Chadha said.

He expressed doubts over whether a proposed 17 per cent tariff would provide India with a meaningful competitive edge, noting that rival economies face tariffs in the 18-20 per cent range.

Chadha noted that the impact on exports could not yet be assessed, as trade talks with India and other countries were still in progress. Greater clarity on final tariff rates is expected by the end of January, he added.

However, he highlighted that engineering exports to the US grew by 61 per cent between April and October, maintaining their strong performance.

Mehta said India was seeking to diversify its export markets through over 38 free trade agreements and other ongoing negotiations, while underlining the continued strategic importance of the US market.

He reiterated that an early trade agreement would be important to secure the proposed lower tariff rate and improve certainty for Indian exporters.

(KNN Bureau)

