MENAFN - KNN India)The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has urged India to reject a proposed trade agreement with the United States under its Section 301 excess-capacity investigations, alleging that the US is using the threat of steep tariffs to secure one-sided trade concessions.

In a report, GTRI said the tariff framework proposed by US President Donald Trump effectively“recreate the reciprocal-tariff regime under a new name” through a dual-rate structure that offers lower duties to countries signing trade agreements while imposing higher rates on those that do not, according to ANI.

India faces proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, which could be reduced to 17 per cent if a trade agreement is finalised. Bangladesh faces a proposed deal rate of 18 per cent, while Vietnam and China face rates of 20 per cent, the report added.

GTRI described India's proposed 17 per cent rate as a calculated attempt to offer a marginal tariff advantage over competing economies to encourage New Delhi to sign an agreement.

“The offering of India a 17 per cent deal rate (versus 25 per cent without a pact) is a calculated bait designed to show a marginal 1 per cent-3 per cent tariff edge over rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China,” it noted.

Concerns Over Tariff Relief Without Reforms

The report said the proposed arrangement does not require countries to make actual changes to their industrial capacity, undermining the stated objective of addressing excess production.

It warned that countries could secure lower tariffs simply by granting trade concessions, even if the industrial conditions cited in the investigations remain unchanged. GTRI termed this approach "tariff relief without reform".

The US investigation has flagged potential excess capacity or export surpluses in seven Indian sectors: solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products.

While India's solar module manufacturing capacity is nearly three times domestic demand, GTRI said industrial capacity should be assessed against domestic consumption, export markets and future demand rather than treated as evidence of excess production on its own.

Call for Sector-Wise Defence

GTRI cautioned that the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent continues to hang over India and called on the government to resist pressure to enter what it described as an unequal trade arrangement.

It recommended that India address the US allegations sector by sector and demonstrate that domestic industrial investments are intended to serve local buyers, overseas customers and future demand.

The report said India should defend its industrial expansion on economic grounds and avoid allowing export growth alone to be treated as evidence of excess capacity.

(KNN Bureau)

