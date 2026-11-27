MENAFN - KNN India)The government aims to increase women's share in registrations on the Udyam platforms to 50 per cent from the current 37.8 per cent, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Wednesday, stressing the need to make the sector's growth more inclusive.

Addressing the 12th FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Manjhi said women already own 37.6 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered on the Udyam portal and called for raising their share to 50 per cent, PTI reported.

Registrations on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform crossed 10 crore on October 30, 2026. Women-led enterprises accounted for 3.76 crore registrations, or 37.8 per cent of the total, according to the MSME Ministry data.

Inclusive growth should create opportunities for women entrepreneurs, young innovators, artisans, startups, enterprises from aspirational districts and entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other underrepresented communities, the minister said.

He also stressed the need to build an ecosystem that enables enterprises to graduate from micro to small, small to medium, and eventually become nationally and globally competitive businesses.

(KNN Bureau)

