MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has called for a fair and balanced India–US trade agreement, saying the tariff measures proposed by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) following its Section 301 investigation leave scope for negotiations and dialogue.

FIEO President S C Ralhan welcomed the Government of India's response to the USTR notice and said trade-related concerns should be addressed through the ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations. The government has conveyed to US authorities that India has no structural excess capacity in any sector.

Ralhan said FIEO supports an early conclusion of the BTA, which should safeguard India's long-term economic and developmental interests while ensuring that Indian exporters receive a level playing field in the US market.

He said the developments have created uncertainty among exporters but there is no panic in the industry. He also sought clarity on how the proposed measures would interact with existing duties under Sections 301 and 232, and how product-specific exemptions mentioned in the USTR notice would apply.

Clear rules on duties payable for individual products would help exporters quote prices with confidence and avoid overlapping tariff burdens, he said.

Ralhan said India's manufacturing capabilities, quality standards and participation in global value chains have strengthened its position as a sourcing partner.

He added that a well-designed trade agreement could expand two-way trade and create opportunities for investment and technology collaboration.

FIEO also called for competitive tariff treatment for Indian products, removal of non-tariff barriers and improved market access. It urged negotiators to pay particular attention to MSMEs, which have limited capacity to absorb sudden increases in duties and compliance costs.

The federation called for close consultations between the government and industry to assess the impact on individual sectors and prepare submissions for the USTR's public consultation process.

(KNN Bureau)

