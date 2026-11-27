MENAFN - KNN India)A two-day Power Ministers' Conference began in New Delhi on Friday, November 27, bringing together Power Ministers, senior officials and electricity regulators from 28 States and eight Union Territories to discuss policy priorities and implementation challenges in the power sector.

The conference, chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, is being held on November 27 and 28. The previous national-level conference was held in 2024.

Addressing the participants, Manohar Lal said the power sector presents an investment opportunity of Rs 200 lakh crore over the next two decades and called for coordinated efforts among the Centre, States and the private sector to realise it.

He said the next phase of power sector development would require integrated planning of generation, energy storage, transmission and distribution. He also stressed the need for States to implement smart meters, citing their benefits for consumers.

The Minister said distribution companies (DISCOMs) had collectively recorded a positive profit after tax (PAT) in FY 2024-25. He called for further policy, operational and regulatory measures to strengthen their financial position and sustain the improvement.

The conference agenda includes implementation of Resource Adequacy plans, accelerated deployment of energy storage, inter-state and intra-state transmission issues, DISCOM finances and implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Discussions will also cover smart metering, feeder separation, household electrification and issues related to nuclear sites.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik asked States and Union Territories to share their implementation challenges, regulatory concerns and areas requiring support from the Centre. He called for a focus on translating policy decisions and infrastructure development into measurable outcomes.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said India's installed power capacity had reached around 563 GW, with more than 55 per cent coming from non-fossil fuel sources. Around 60 GW of capacity was added in the last 12 months, of which 87 per cent came from non-fossil sources, he said.

A joint session with the Forum of Regulators and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, to discuss power sector issues with State Ministers, regulatory heads and officials.

(KNN Bureau)

