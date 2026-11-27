MENAFN - KNN India)Artificial intelligence (AI) could generate USD 600-700 billion in economic value for India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while labour-intensive industries can help translate the benefits of trade into wider economic gains, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Addressing the SME Finance and Investment Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra highlighted that India's focus on self-reliance and resilient domestic supply chains was creating opportunities for MSMEs across traditional and emerging sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, defence and clean energy.

“Labour-intensive MSME sectors in particular can be important conduits through which the benefits of trade can be realised,” he said, adding that technological advancements, particularly AI, could further strengthen the sector's growth potential, ANI reported.

“Overall, it has been estimated that AI can generate almost USD 600 to 700 billion of economic value for the MSME sector,” Malhotra added.

Trade Opportunities and Economic Contribution

The RBI Governor said India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs), including those with the United Kingdom and the European Union, could help MSMEs access larger international markets, procure quality inputs at lower costs and specialise in niche segments of global value chains.

Highlighting the sector's economic contribution, he noted MSMEs account for around 31 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP), 35 per cent of manufacturing output and nearly half of merchandise exports, while employing more than 45 crore people.

“A developed India cannot be built only by the large firms. It will have to be shaped as much by the small units,” he said.

Malhotra attributed a significant part of India's post-pandemic economic growth of 7.4 per cent to MSMEs, noting that their contribution to supply chains directly strengthens the competitiveness of larger enterprises.

He added,“MSMEs are an integral part of the value chain and the efficiency directly feeds into the competitiveness of large firms,” as quoted by ANI.

The RBI Governor also inaugurated the SME Finance Facilitation Centre, an initiative of the SME Chamber aimed at helping businesses access financial services to support their growth.

(KNN Bureau)

