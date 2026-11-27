MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade agreement was nearing finalisation, with the process and roadmap for concluding the deal beginning to take shape, even as Washington proposed fresh tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over alleged excess manufacturing capacity.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal said,“The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalizing the deal, is now taking some shape,” ANI reported.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods under a Section 301 investigation into alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing. The rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the US findings.

The proposals are subject to public comments and hearings scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027. India has disputed the US allegations.

India-EU FTA Expected to Be Signed This Year

Goyal said the India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) was expected to be signed later this year and could come into effect by March or April 2027.

The minister noted that over the past five years, India has concluded nine FTAs covering 38 developed countries, providing preferential market access to economies with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of USD 70 trillion.

Another eight or nine agreements under negotiation could expand this access to economies with a combined GDP of USD 85 trillion, he added.

Bond Markets to Support Infrastructure Investment

Goyal said investments in semiconductor fabrication units, electricity grids, data centres and ports would create substantial demand for capital, making private funding increasingly important.

He highlighted that India's inclusion in global bond indices would support the development of domestic debt markets and urged large corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to make bond markets their preferred source of capital expenditure financing.

He also called on institutional investors to support long-term debt instruments and look beyond AAA-rated securities.

Emphasising the need to improve market liquidity, Goyal said bonds should become easier and faster to trade, with transactions comparable to those in the equity market.

(KNN Bureau)

