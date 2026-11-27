MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for greater long-term investments, a broader credit ecosystem and innovative financing instruments to meet India's growing infrastructure and manufacturing requirements.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026, Goyal said India recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current financial year. Gross fixed capital formation increased by around 12 per cent, while exports reached USD 570 billion in the first seven months of the year. Credit growth stood at around 19 per cent, he said.

He also said exports reached a record USD 90 billion in October, while GST collections recorded an all-time high during the month.

Goyal said the Government was pursuing reforms to improve ease of doing business, simplify the GST system and expand trade opportunities through free trade agreements (FTAs). The India-EU FTA was expected to be signed later this year and come into effect by March or April next year. The India-US trade agreement was also nearing completion, he said.

The Minister said nine FTAs covering 38 developed countries had been concluded over the past four-and-a-half to five years, providing Indian businesses preferential market access to economies with a combined GDP of around USD 60 trillion.

Including earlier agreements, India's preferential market access now covered economies accounting for around USD 70 trillion of global GDP.

India was negotiating eight or nine additional trade agreements, which could add another USD 15 trillion in market access, taking the total to around USD 85 trillion, he said.

Goyal said India's installed manufacturing and infrastructure base would require substantial financing in the coming years. Semiconductor fabrication facilities, electricity grids, data centres and the upcoming Vadhavan port were among the projects expected to generate significant demand for debt financing.

He said debt markets would have to match the scale, diversity and duration of the country's investment requirements. He called for faster financing mechanisms and innovative instruments to mobilise capital for long-term projects.

The Minister outlined five priorities for the debt capital market: encouraging corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to use bond markets for capital expenditure; increasing institutional support for long-term debt; improving bond market liquidity and trading; converting FTA-driven export opportunities into investment and capacity expansion; and continuing consultations between the Government and industry on reforms.

He also urged institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension and provident funds and mutual funds, to consider a broader range of debt instruments beyond AAA-rated securities.

Goyal said India's foreign exchange reserves, remittances and foreign direct investment inflows were higher than two decades ago. He added that the country's external debt remained a relatively small part of its overall debt and that India had continued to meet its international obligations.

He called for higher manufacturing investment, greater domestic value addition and improvements in product quality to strengthen India's position in global markets.

He also highlighted the need to develop skilled talent in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing.

(KNN Bureau)

