MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Europe's industrial strength has traditionally been built on generations of accumulated knowledge – the expertise of people who understand how to work with materials, operate machinery, manufacture products and manage complex production processes. But what if that knowledge could be transferred to robots and become a commercially valuable asset in its own right?

That is one of the ideas behind a new initiative in the Spanish region of Aragón, where German robotics company Neura Robotics, the regional government and agri-food company Costa Group are joining forces to develop an industrial ecosystem around physical AI.

The three partners have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish Neura Gym Aragón and develop a surrounding Physical AI Model Zone, with an opening targeted for mid-2027.

The project envisages investment in the tens of millions of euros, with Neura Robotics taking a leading investment role.

Rather than simply encouraging businesses to introduce more robots into their operations, the initiative aims to give companies the infrastructure to develop robotic capabilities based on their own industrial expertise – and potentially generate new sources of revenue from that knowledge.

David Reger, founder and CEO of Neura Robotics, says:“The knowledge of how to produce, handle and assemble things is one of Europe's greatest assets. With our partners in Aragón, we want to give companies the tools to turn that knowledge into robotic capabilities they can use, improve and build a business around.

“A company that develops a valuable skill should benefit when others use it. Our ambition is to connect Europe's industrial strengths while keeping control and economic opportunity with the people and businesses that create them. That is how expertise developed here can become technology that customers around the world need.”

A gym for robots

One of the challenges facing the emerging physical AI industry is that intelligence developed in the digital world does not necessarily translate into an ability to perform useful tasks in the physical world.

Robots need to understand how to interact with objects, materials, tools and environments that can vary considerably from one workplace to another.

And much of the knowledge required to perform these tasks resides not in computer systems or instruction manuals, but in the experience of people working in factories, warehouses, farms and other industrial environments.

Neura Gym Aragón is intended to bring robotics training infrastructure closer to those people and the companies that employ them.

The facility will combine robotics, AI models, simulation and Neura's Neuraverse platform, enabling companies to bring their own tasks and process knowledge into a shared development environment.

Businesses will be able to train and test applications on different robotic systems, evaluate their performance and refine them before introducing them into their operations.

Neura will build and operate the Gym, providing the technology and tools required to connect robot training with application development.

Importantly, the infrastructure is intended to be accessible to small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger industrial groups, universities and technology centers.

For smaller companies that may lack the resources to establish their own robotics research and development facilities, access to shared infrastructure could lower some of the barriers to automation.

Beyond the training environment

Training a robot to perform a task in a controlled environment is one thing. Establishing whether it can perform that same task reliably in a working factory or agricultural facility is another.

The planned Physical AI Model Zone is intended to bridge that gap.

It will extend the work of Neura Gym into designated environments where companies and research partners can test robotic applications under representative operating conditions.

Potential settings include industrial facilities and selected service environments, with opportunities to evaluate autonomous systems beyond conventional robotics training cells.

The precise scope of the zone, its locations and the participation of other autonomous systems will be determined in consultation with the relevant partners and authorities.

Any extension into publicly accessible areas will be subject to appropriate permissions and safety measures.

The intention is to provide a development pathway that takes robotic applications from initial training and experimentation through to practical evaluation before wider industrial adoption.

Agriculture meets physical AI

While much of the discussion surrounding physical AI has focused on humanoid robots and automotive manufacturing, the Aragón initiative will also draw heavily on the region's agricultural and food production industries.

Costa Group, an agri-food business based in Fraga, will serve as the project's industrial anchor partner.

Its agricultural and industrial operations will provide practical challenges against which robotic applications can be developed and evaluated.

The partners will initially explore opportunities to improve productivity and reduce physically demanding or repetitive work, with potential applications extending into logistics, automotive and other manufacturing industries.

Jorge Costa Cerezuela, CEO of Costa Group, says:“At Costa Group, we want to continue investing in the most advanced technologies as a key differentiator to improve our efficiency and increase our global competitiveness.

“Being located in Aragón is a privilege, as it will allow us to strengthen collaboration between universities and businesses by bringing together researchers, students, startups, and projects that evolve from research into prototypes and practical solutions-where robotic capabilities can be developed, trained, and validated under representative conditions before being transferred to sectors such as industry, agriculture, and logistics.”

The involvement of an established industrial business from the outset gives the project access to real operational challenges rather than relying exclusively on applications conceived in research laboratories.

It also illustrates how physical AI could extend beyond the technology sector itself, becoming a tool for innovation in industries that have existed for centuries.

Building a regional technology ecosystem

The Aragón project brings together three elements that are increasingly important to the development of robotics and physical AI: technology providers, industrial users and academic research.

The Government of Aragón will support regional coordination, skills development and connections between businesses, universities, research institutes and industry associations.

Jorge Azcón Navarro, president of the Government of Aragón, says:“It will enable us to bring more knowledge, technology and innovation capacity into our region.

“We are giving our productive fabric the opportunity to use cutting-edge technology: a new generation of robots capable of perceiving, learning and interacting with people and complex environments, from which every company in the region will be able to benefit.”

Universities in the region, including the University of Zaragoza, will contribute research expertise, training methods and talent development.

Joint research projects and training activities are expected to provide opportunities for students and researchers to work with robotic systems and address practical industrial challenges.

Rosa Bolea, rector of the University of Zaragoza, says:“At the University of Zaragoza, we celebrate the arrival of Neura Gym in Aragón, a project that will help position our autonomous community as a European leader in the training of cognitive robots such as humanoids.

“Neura Robotics' commitment to Aragón opens up significant opportunities for collaboration in the areas of research, innovation, knowledge transfer, and talent development.

“We hope that, as a university, we can contribute to the success of this project and to the consolidation of a cutting-edge technology ecosystem in Aragón.”

The project is also expected to create skilled employment in robot training, application development, technical support and facility operations, alongside opportunities for regional suppliers and service providers.

The emerging market for robotic skills

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Aragón initiative is its proposed approach to the ownership and commercialization of robotic skills.

Traditionally, a manufacturing company's expertise has been reflected in the products it makes, the efficiency of its operations and the quality of its workforce.

Physical AI could introduce another possibility: turning some of that expertise into a transferable robotic capability that can be licensed to other businesses.

Through Neura's Neuraverse platform, participating companies will be able to retain control of their company-specific knowledge and robotic skills.

They can choose to keep a particular skill private, using it to improve their own operations, or make it available to others under agreed commercial terms.

In principle, a company that develops an effective robotic application for handling a particular material or performing a specialized manufacturing process could generate revenue from licensing that capability, independently of its traditional products and services.

As part of Neura's expanding Gym network, the Aragón facility will also connect with companies and development teams elsewhere in Europe and internationally.

This could enable knowledge originating in a regional agricultural business or manufacturing company to find applications in markets far beyond Spain.

Whether a substantial market for transferable robotic skills emerges will depend on a number of factors, including the reliability of the technology, compatibility between robotic systems and the commercial arrangements governing intellectual property.

The detailed economics of such a market have yet to be established.

Nevertheless, the initiative points towards a potentially significant development in the relationship between industrial companies and robotics manufacturers.

Businesses may increasingly become not just customers of robotics technology, but contributors to its development and participants in the commercial markets that grow around it.

For Aragón, the ambition is to establish physical AI as a new pillar of economic growth. For Europe more broadly, the project offers an opportunity to explore how decades, and in some industries centuries, of accumulated industrial knowledge might find new value in the age of intelligent machines.