MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A crash on I-490 at rush hour or a slide through a snowy intersection on East Avenue can leave you with medical bills, a damaged car and an insurance adjuster asking for a recorded statement within days. The lawyer you call first shapes almost everything that follows.

The choice matters more now than it did two years ago. New York changed its motor vehicle fault rules in 2026, so a Rochester driver who is found mostly at fault can now walk away with nothing. This guide compares seven Rochester car accident firms on the details that actually separate them, then explains what to ask before you sign.

Why choosing a Rochester car accident lawyer is different now

For decades, New York let an injured driver recover something even when they were mostly to blame. That changed for motor vehicle cases. Under CPLR 1411(b), added on May 26, 2026, a claimant whose fault exceeds that of the defendants being sued recovers nothing. An exact 50/50 split does not trigger the bar.

The same law removed the 90/180-day category from New York's serious injury threshold. That category let people with temporary injuries that kept them from normal activities for 90 of the first 180 days sue for pain and suffering. Those claims now have to fit one of the remaining categories, such as a fracture, significant disfigurement or a permanent limitation.

Both changes apply to lawsuits started on or after May 26, 2026, regardless of when the crash happened. In practice, fault evidence and medical documentation now carry more weight than ever, so a firm's investigation habits matter as much as its marketing.

How we chose these Rochester firms

We started from scratch rather than reshuffling an existing ranking. Each firm on this list had to meet three checks:

A Rochester presence. An office in the city or a practice built around Monroe County clients. Car accident work as a core practice. Motor vehicle claims appear among the firm's main practice areas, not as an afterthought. Verifiable facts. Founding dates, office locations and recognitions confirmed through the firm's own site or attorney directories. Where sources disagreed, we left the detail out.

Every entry follows the same format so you can compare like for like.

The best car accident lawyers in Rochester, New York 1. Stanley Law Offices

Founded in 1982, Stanley Law Offices runs its Rochester practice from 510 Clinton Square and has offices across Upstate New York, from Buffalo to Binghamton, plus Montrose, Pennsylvania. Its car accident work covers no-fault filings, at-fault driver claims, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims, and trial when an insurer will not pay fairly. Free consultations can happen at your home, in the hospital or by video, and there are no attorney fees unless the firm recovers for you.

Best for: injured drivers who cannot easily travel to an office and want a firm with deep Upstate trial history.

2. Dietrich Law Firm P.C.

Jed Dietrich founded the Dietrich Law Firm P.C. in 2005, and the firm represents crash victims across Rochester and Western New York. Its Rochester pages cover specific collision types, from rear-end and sideswipe crashes to winter-weather and self-driving car accidents. The firm offers free consultations and says its office answers calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Best for: clients who want round-the-clock access and a firm with collision-specific resources.

3. Faraci Lange, LLP

Faraci Lange has been headquartered in Rochester since Angelo Faraci founded it in 1968, and it also serves Buffalo. Its practice spans automobile cases, products liability, wrongful death, medical malpractice and construction accidents. Partner Matthew F. Belanger is listed by Super Lawyers as a top-rated car accident lawyer in Rochester.

Best for: serious crashes that may involve a defective vehicle part or a wrongful death claim.

4. The Barnes Firm

The Barnes Firm has a Rochester office at 28 East Main Street, Suite 600, and seven more offices beyond it. Its Rochester attorneys include Richard P. Amico, who is listed by Super Lawyers as a top-rated car accident lawyer. Four of its attorneys hold Super Lawyers recognition.

Best for: claimants who want a larger multi-office firm with a downtown Rochester base.

5. William Mattar Rochester Accident Attorneys

William Mattar's Rochester office sits in the Powers Building at 16 West Main Street, Suite 736. William K. Mattar has been licensed for more than three decades, and the wider firm has over 20 lawyers across several New York locations. Car accidents are a central practice area, alongside other motor vehicle and personal injury claims.

Best for: people who want a high-volume accident firm with multiple offices behind the Rochester team.

6. John Wright Law Firm, PLLC

The John Wright Law Firm practices from 16 West Main Street, Suite 700, in downtown Rochester. Its listed practice areas center on car, motorcycle and trucking accidents. The firm offers a free consultation for crash victims.

Best for: motorcycle riders and drivers hurt in collisions with commercial trucks.

What to look for in a Rochester car accident lawyer

Ask how they will document fault. With the new fault bar, the share of blame assigned to you can decide whether you recover at all. Ask how the firm collects police reports, scene photos, witness statements and vehicle data, and how quickly it starts. If either car involved uses driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, ask whether the firm knows how to request and preserve that data before repairs.

Ask how they handle the serious injury threshold. Pain and suffering claims now depend on fitting one of the remaining statutory categories. A good lawyer will explain which category your injuries are likely to fall under and what medical records they need to prove it.

Confirm the fee and cost terms in writing. Most car accident lawyers work on contingency. Ask what percentage applies, who pays case costs, and whether you owe anything back if the case is lost.

Check who actually works your file. Larger firms can bring resources, while smaller practices often give you direct partner contact. Ask which attorney will handle your case day to day.

Look for Rochester court experience. Monroe County cases move through local judges and local defense lawyers. A firm that tries cases there knows how they are likely to unfold.

Final takeaway

There is no single best Rochester car accident lawyer for every crash. A winter rear-end collision with a soft tissue injury needs different handling than a fatal truck crash or a DWI case. Shortlist two or three firms from this list that match your situation, use the free consultation to ask the questions above, and compare their answers before you sign.

FAQ How long do I have to file a car accident lawsuit in New York?

Most personal injury claims must be filed within three years of the crash, and wrongful death claims generally within two years of the date of death.

Do I still need to file a no-fault claim if I hire a lawyer?

Yes. Written notice to your no-fault insurer is generally due within 30 days of the crash, separate from any lawsuit.

How much does no-fault insurance cover in New York?

Basic no-fault benefits cover up to USD 50,000 per person in economic losses such as medical bills and lost wages, but not pain and suffering or vehicle repairs.

Can I recover if I was partly at fault for a Rochester crash?

Yes, as long as your share of fault does not exceed the combined fault of the defendants, though your award is reduced by your percentage of fault.

What does a Rochester car accident lawyer cost?

Most work on contingency, so you pay nothing upfront and the fee comes from the recovery, but percentages and cost terms vary by firm.

Main image courtesy of Easy-Peasy