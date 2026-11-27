The other sits inside the truck, in an electronic logging device (ELD), an engine control module and often a camera, and some of it can be overwritten within days.

That second kind is why choosing a Queens truck accident lawyer is partly a technical decision.

This guide compares nine firms with Queens offices, using what each one publicly says about its fees, languages and handling of onboard truck data.

A truck's“black box” is really several systems, and each records different things on its own clock. ELD records must be kept for six months, but engine data and video can disappear far sooner. Every firm below offers free consultations; most state contingency fees on their own sites. New York generally allows three years to sue, but a Notice of Claim against a public entity is usually due within 90 days.

ELDs log hours, not driving behavior. Under 49 CFR 395.26, an ELD automatically records date, time, location, engine hours, vehicle miles and driver, vehicle and carrier identifiers. That is the core reason why truck drivers need ELDs.

FMCSA guidance from March 2022 confirms ELDs are not required to collect speed, braking or steering data, and while a truck is moving they create roughly hourly intermediate records.

Engine and vehicle control units fill the gap, sometimes. In its investigation of the February 2025 Interstate 80 tunnel crash near Green River, Wyoming, the NTSB recovered vehicle speed, engine speed and steering, brake and accelerator inputs from truck control modules.

It also found one truck's VECU running 10 minutes and 1 second slow and another more than two hours slow, so clocks must be reconciled before any timeline is trusted.

Video settles disputes. In the NTSB's final report on a July 2025 multivehicle crash in Charlotte, dashcam footage showed a truck had been parked on the shoulder for 1 minute and 28 seconds when it was struck.

Retention is short. Carriers must keep duty-status records for six months under 49 CFR 395.8(k)(1).

Nothing comparable protects engine events or footage, and guidance from the Scientific Working Group on Digital Evidence warns that power cycles during vehicle handling can cause data loss.

We started with firms that have a physical office in Queens and handle truck accident claims.

We then checked each firm's own website for its Queens office address, fee terms, languages and what it says about preserving electronic truck evidence.

Firms with conflicting details on their own pages had those details left out. Ranking weighs Queens presence, how specifically a firm describes preserving onboard data, and accessibility.

Founded in 2000, Frekhtman & Associates runs a Queens office at 100-09 Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills.

Its Queens truck page commits to preserving black box and ELD data before it overwrites, along with driver logs, maintenance records and cargo documentation.

Cases are taken on contingency with no fee unless compensation is recovered, and consultations are available in English and Russian.

Parker Waichman's Queens office is at 118-35 Queens Boulevard, Suite 400, in Forest Hills.

The firm's Queens truck page says it preserves the black box recorder, analyzes engine control module data and examines ELD records and driver logs. Fees are contingency-based, and its multilingual team includes Spanish speakers.

Steven Orlow founded this family-run Queens practice in 1981. Its truck page warns that ELD and event data can be overwritten or destroyed within days and recommends a spoliation letter to preserve it.

The firm works on contingency, typically one-third of the net recovery, and offers services in Spanish.

Rothenberg's Queens office is at 1 Station Square, and the firm handles injury cases across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Its Queens truck page lists black box and ELD data among key evidence and describes sending preservation notices early. Attorneys' fees apply only if compensation is recovered.

Cohen & Cohen practices from 104-70 Queens Boulevard, Suite 312, in Forest Hills. Its truck page says the team reviews black box data, maintenance logs, driver records and dashcam footage.

Personal injury cases are handled on contingency, with service in English, Spanish and Russian.

Rosenberg & Rodriguez has a Queens office at 118-35 Queens Boulevard, Suite 454, Forest Hills, plus offices in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Its Queens truck page names black box and ELD data as case factors and warns that records can be overwritten if no one preserves them.

It works on contingency and lists eight languages, including Spanish, Russian and Polish.

Carrion's Queens office is at 7409 37th Avenue, Suite 301A, in Jackson Heights.

Founder Dennis Carrion has been licensed in New York since 2018 and handles truck collisions within a personal injury practice. The firm serves clients in English and Spanish and works on contingency.

Kalra Law Firm is based at 100-15 Queens Boulevard, Suite 203, in Forest Hills.

Principal Neil Kalra has practiced since 1999 and lists trucking accidents among his practice areas alongside car and construction cases. Free consultations are offered.

Sullivan & Galleshaw's Queens office is at 108-15 Crossbay Boulevard, with additional locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Its Queens truck page centers on a full investigation of fault and liability. The firm offers a free, no-obligation consultation and a Spanish-language version of its website.