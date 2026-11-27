MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A windshield does more than protect you from wind, rain, and road debris. In many modern cars, it also helps safety systems monitor the road.

These cars have cameras mounted behind the windshield that help detect vehicles, pedestrians, and road markings. The cameras need a clear view of the road to work properly. Even the shape of the glass and the camera's position can affect how these systems work.

What Is ADAS and How Does it Use the Windshield?

ADAS stands for advanced driver assistance systems. These systems use cameras, sensors, and software to help drivers stay safe on the road.

Many vehicles have a forward-facing camera near the rearview mirror. This camera looks through the windshield and collects information about the road ahead. The vehicle's software uses this information to support different safety features.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driver assistance features include:

Lane departure warning: Alerts drivers when they move out of their lane. Lane-keeping assistance: Helps drivers stay within their lane. Automatic emergency braking: Can apply the brakes when a possible collision is detected.

Not all vehicles use the same cameras or sensors. These features also assist drivers rather than replace them.

Why Does Windshield Accuracy Matter for ADAS?

A windshield must do more than fit the vehicle. Its clarity, shape, and camera mounting position can all affect the information a camera collects.

Glass Clarity

A camera captures images through the windshield. If the glass distorts these images, road markings and other objects may appear different from their actual shape or position.

This can make it harder for the system to process the information correctly.

Windshield Shape and Dimensions

Windshields are made with specific curves, thicknesses, and dimensions. These can differ between vehicle models.

A replacement windshield may fit the car but still fail to meet its camera system's requirements. This is why checking the vehicle manufacturer's glass specifications is important.

Camera Position and Alignment

The camera must sit at the correct height and angle. Even a small change in its position can affect its view of the road.

For example, a poorly aligned camera may provide inaccurate information about where the vehicle is positioned within a lane.

What Happens When a Windshield Does Not Meet ADAS Requirements?

Using unsuitable glass or installing a windshield incorrectly can affect how driver assistance features work.

Some possible problems include:

Difficulty detecting road markings. Incorrect or unnecessary safety warnings. Reduced performance of certain safety features. Problems completing camera calibration.

Some vehicle manufacturers have specific requirements for replacement glass. For example, I-CAR's guidance on Ford and Lincoln vehicles discusses the manufacturer's position on using original equipment glass.

However, not every windshield defect will cause these problems. The effect depends on the vehicle, the type of damage, and the safety systems it uses.

How Does ADAS Calibration Work After Windshield Replacement?

Calibration is the process of adjusting a vehicle's cameras or sensors so they work according to the manufacturer's requirements.

Depending on the vehicle, technicians may use one or both of the following methods.

Static Calibration

Static calibration takes place while the car is parked. Technicians place special targets at specific distances from the vehicle.

They use diagnostic equipment and software to complete the calibration process according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Dynamic Calibration

Dynamic calibration takes place while the vehicle is being driven. The camera collects information from road markings and its surroundings during the process.

The technician may need to drive at certain speeds and under specific road and weather conditions.

Calibration can also increase replacement costs. A 2023 study by AAA found that ADAS-related work accounted for an average of 25.4% of windshield replacement costs across the three vehicles studied.

What Should Vehicle Owners Check Before Replacing an ADAS Windshield?

Before booking a windshield replacement, vehicle owners can speak with an auto glass provider such as Clear View Auto Glass about suitable replacement glass and their vehicle's camera requirements.

Here are some things to check before approving the work:

Camera and sensor features: Find out which safety systems use the windshield-mounted camera. Glass compatibility: Make sure the replacement glass meets your vehicle manufacturer's requirements. Camera mounting: Check whether the new windshield has the correct camera mounting brackets. Calibration requirements: Ask whether your vehicle needs calibration after replacement. Replacement costs: Find out whether the quote includes any necessary calibration. Calibration records: Request a record of the completed calibration, where applicable.

Do not assume that the absence of a dashboard warning means the camera is correctly aligned. Make sure all required calibration procedures have been completed.

Conclusion

Windshield accuracy matters because many modern vehicle safety systems rely on cameras that look through the glass. Choosing suitable replacement glass, installing it correctly, and completing any required calibration can help these systems work as intended. Always check your vehicle manufacturer's requirements before replacing a windshield.

Main image courtesy of Shane West, Pexels