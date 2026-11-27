MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robbyant, an embodied AI company within Ant Group, has announced the open-source release of two AI models designed to improve robots' ability to map physical environments, retain spatial information and navigate autonomously.

The models – LingBot-Map 2.0 and LingBot-Navi – address two significant challenges in autonomous robotics: the accumulation of mapping errors over long distances and the inability of some navigation systems to retain knowledge of their surroundings between tasks.

These challenges affect a range of physical AI applications, from warehouse logistics and industrial automation to last-mile delivery and domestic robotics.

Reducing mapping errors

LingBot-Map 2.0 builds on the original model released in April 2026, introducing an internal error correction mechanism inspired by memory reconsolidation in the human brain.

Called Geometric Context Reshaping (GCR), the mechanism enables the model to reuse previously extracted geometric information and correct its internal spatial memory without having to process images again.

Unlike conventional external correction methods, which adjust a robot's recorded trajectory, GCR updates the model's internal representation of its surroundings, providing a more reliable reference for subsequent movement.

The system also incorporates LingBot-Vision, Robbyant's visual foundation model, to improve geometric accuracy.

According to Robbyant, testing over a 5.2 km urban trajectory involving nearly 19,000 frames showed that average trajectory error fell from 31.12 meters in the original model to 4.72 meters in version 2.0 – a reduction of nearly 85 percent.

The company also reports that the model ranked first across three dense 3D reconstruction benchmarks: CroCoDL, EuRoC and Oxford.

Giving robots a longer memory

Built on LingBot-Map 2.0, LingBot-Navi introduces persistent spatial memory, enabling robots to retain information about objects and locations between missions.

Rather than repeatedly exploring familiar environments, robots can retrieve previously acquired spatial information in response to natural language commands and use it to plan more efficient routes.

The model also supports on-device operation, allowing user commands and environmental data to remain local, reducing latency and supporting data privacy.

In simulation tests using a subset of the GOAT-Bench public benchmark, LingBot-Navi achieved a task success rate of 68.60 percent, outperforming the best of six comparative methods by 10.36 percentage points.

In fully end-to-end simulation tests, where the model independently planned routes and controlled movement, success rates reached 56.09 percent on GOAT-Bench and 32.36 percent on Robbyant's proprietary dataset.

Robbyant has released technical reports, source code, model weights and a dataset covering 511 real-world captured scenes to support further research.

The resources are available through the LingBot-Map 2.0 and LingBot-Navi GitHub repositories.