MENAFN - USA Art News) Theclimate summit in, concluded without a final agreement on tackling climate change after negotiations extended by two days. A group of oil-producing nations, led byand including, rejected any mention of fossil fuels in the conference's final text, despite a prior commitment atto“transition away” from coal, oil, and gas.

As a result, more than 130 countries, including the European Union (EU) and the UK, declined to endorse a deal that omitted reference to the primary cause of climate change. Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's minister for climate, environment, and energy, who served as the EU representative, stated:“We will not accept a Cop that greenwashes fossil fuel.” O'Brien further described a climate pact without fossil fuel mention as“unconscionable” and one that“failed to meet the moment.”

Artworks displayed at COP31 included an installation of 18 mirror panels by veteran artist Heinz Mack, curated by art advisor Nagihan Ozel as the centerpiece of the official CopArt program. Other notable pieces were Anselm Kiefer's seascape Für Rabbi Löw (2010-12) and a recycled cardboard forest by Eva Jospin. Koen Vanmechelen's bronze sculptures exploring“our relationship with the natural world” were also on view.

The COP Green Zone also featured five animal sculptures made from discarded electronic and industrial defense waste. These works were part of the“Upcycling a Future Vision” collection, launched by Aselsan, Turkey's largest defense contractor, to mark its 50th anniversary and showcase its“commitment to a circular economy.” Aselsan, majority-owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and a producer of electronic warfare technology, received a Green Transformation certificate from Turkish authorities for sustainability efforts, including a five-year roadmap to boost efficiency and recycle 87% of total waste.

Despite the lack of a comprehensive final deal, 193 countries and the EU, collectively representing about 85% of global emissions, remain committed to the Paris Agreement. Significant agreements reached at COP31 included pledges for faster electrification, clean energy, methane emission reductions, and measures to protect forests and oceans, alongside strengthened support for climate-impacted communities.

Beyond the formal negotiations, grassroots climate action is gaining momentum. In the UK, greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by more than 50% since 1990, or approximately 24% when accounting for international aviation, shipping, and trade, according to the Office for National Statistics. Solar panels now supply 28% of Pakistan's power, while France and Denmark have outlined plans to phase out all fossil fuels by 2050, with Spain and Portugal intending similar actions. These shifts are driven by both climate goals and the decreasing costs and market resilience of renewable technologies.

In the UK, Parliament debated a petition with nearly 139,000 signatures on November 16, calling for a national emergency briefing on the climate and nature crisis. This petition was initiated by the National Emergency Briefing (NEB), a public information campaign led by British naturalist and BBC TV presenter Chris Packham. The NEB sought a“prime-time Covid-style briefing across all channels,” introduced by the Prime Minister and delivered by independent experts, to detail climate change risks and necessary actions. Over 70 Members of Parliament attended the three-hour debate, which largely supported the televised briefing, though it was not formally agreed. Katie White MP, the climate transition minister, stated that she and her colleagues would meet with NEB leaders to“explore opportunities to work together” and engage the public through the government's climate and nature security taskforce.

The NEB campaign has also energized the art world. Two days after the parliamentary debate, Tate Modern hosted a screening of The People's Emergency Briefing, a 50-minute documentary presented by Packham. A panel of nine experts highlighted the urgent threats of climate and nature breakdown to food security, the economy, national security, and public health. Released in April last year, the film has been shown over 5,000 times across the UK in diverse venues, fueling public and parliamentary support for the NEB petition. Katie White remarked at the parliamentary debate:“a film has become a movement.”

Despite its broad impact, The People's Emergency Briefing had limited exposure in the art world until recently. This is changing thanks to the art world environmental charity, the Gallery Climate Coalition (GCC), which organized the Tate Modern screening and a subsequent panel discussion. The discussion was chaired by Frances Morris, former director of Tate Modern and now GCC chair, with artist Heather Ackroyd and Peter Lefort, green futures network manager at the University of Exeter.

The event drew an audience of 200 artists, including Cornelia Parker and Marcus Coates, as well as academics and art workers, who expressed a strong resolve to take action. Many committed to lobbying their MPs, organizing film screenings in their galleries, and acting individually and collectively to instigate change.

Source: The Art Newspaper