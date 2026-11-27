MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas selectedandto serve as convenors for itsedition, a role the Norwegian triennial uses to emphasize an innovative approach to international exhibitions. The organization announced the appointment earlier this year.

Pietroiusti established the Serpentine's General Ecology project and curated the Lithuanian Pavilion's“Sun & Sea” at the Venice Biennale in 2019. Ramos teaches at the Art Institute at FHNW in Basel and published The Artist as Ecologist in 2023. Since 2018, the pair have collaborated on “The Shape of a Circle in the Mind of a Fish,” a project inspired by a video of a pufferfish.

In an interview, Pietroiusti and Ramos discussed their working title, “A Machine as Complex as the World Itself,” and clarified their use of the term“convenor” over“curator.” The Bergen Assembly originated from a 2009 city-commissioned conference that recommended against establishing a biennial. The convenors view an“assembly” as a flexible concept, allowing for“a gathering, but it can also be a process, a structure, a temporary arrangement or a way of bringing different forms of knowledge and practice into relation.”

Ramos elaborated, explaining that an“assemblage” suggests something similarly open:“a coming together of people, animals, plants, bots, ghosts and ideas, materials, technologies, histories and affects, without requiring them to resolve into a single form.” The distinction from a biennial is less about rejecting the periodical exhibition format and more about maintaining open possibilities for the project.

The announcement of their appointment included a distinctive list of concepts:“Dances and other prayers. Cats and robots. Myths. Snakes. Rhythms or algorithms. Death, tenderness, friction and contemplation. Playing. Crying. The unbearable. Rituals and systems. Sleep.” Pietroiusti explained that this list functions as a“shared vocabulary ping-pong game,” combining long-standing interests with new areas for exploration. She noted that these elements, which include both enormous concepts and everyday experiences, create unexpected affinities and allow the project to begin through evocation without being confined to a single theme too early.

The duo's previous collaborative project, “The Shape of a Circle in the Mind of a Fish,” was inspired by Lucia Pietroiusti's son watching David Attenborough's Blue Planet and observing a pufferfish creating intricate patterns. This led to questions about aesthetics, intention, and communication. For the Bergen Assembly, they plan to develop a series of images, histories, and practices that align with their diverse interests. The working title, “A Machine as Complex as the World Itself,” highlights their focus on the machine as an ecological and ancestral entity, encompassing bodies, weather systems, and rituals.

Regarding their title, Pietroiusti stated,“Our role will be that of taking on board a job description that was given to us and understanding what convening can mean, what kind of gatherings it can create and in which conditions they can happen.” She added that they believe it may involve invitation, hospitality, attention, and responsibility, with the full meaning of the project developing through collaboration with many people, including artists, thinkers, and local community members in Bergen. Ramos also noted that the quotation marks around“convenor” preserve a certain strangeness, allowing the role to remain experimental rather than fully institutionalized. Studio visits constitute a relatively minor part of their research, which largely involves reading, listening, and discussions with writers, scientists, and artists to foster unexpected connections.

Source: Observer Arts