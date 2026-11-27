MENAFN - USA Art News) TASCHEN is slated to releasein, a two-volume set exploring the art and science of anatomy, disease, and reproduction throughof inquiry. The publication compiles overfrom more thanand manuscripts sourced internationally.

Authored by medical historian Richard Barnett, the anthology traces how different eras and cultures have shaped our understanding of human physiology, from ancient analyses and medieval studies to modern diagrams. Barnett observes,“Whatever they might represent, whatever they might express, these extraordinary images have lost none of their power to shock or captivate, to teach or inspire.”

The collection features a 168 B.C.E. silk manuscript, discovered in a tomb in southern China, illustrating 44 figures engaged in“self-cultivation” exercises. It also includes excerpts from Andreas Vesalius's anatomical atlas, Fabrica, published in 1543. According to the publisher, these illustrations“stand out not only as objects of medical understanding, but as conspicuous works of art in their own right.”

The publication also highlights the historical evolution of medical practice, noting that during the medieval period, barber-surgeons were the primary practitioners. Medical academies, including the College of Philadelphia, the first U.S. medical school, and the Edinburgh School of Surgery in Scotland, began emerging in the late 1700s. An early 1800s cadaver shortage in Edinburgh led to an underground trade in bodies and the notorious murders by William Burke and William Hare, who sold victims' corpses to anatomist Robert Knox for his lectures.

Desi Sanggye Gyatso,“The Vessels of the Human Body” from 'The Blue Beryl' (early 20th century). © 2026 Serindia Publications Pseudo-Galen,“Wound Man” from 'Anatomy (15th century). © Wellcome Collection, London Jan Stephan van Calcar,“Frontispiece”, from 'On the Fabric of the Human Body' (1555) by Andreas Vesalius. © Biblioteca Riccardiana, Florence, courtesy of Ministero della Cultura Unknown artist, 'The Human Body, Showing a Circulatory System and Acupuncture Points' (date unknown). © Wellcome Collection, London William Cowper,“Dissection of the arm showing the tendons and musculature” from 'The Anatomy of Humane Bodies' (1750). © Librairie Camille Sourget / Studio Sébert Jan Stephan van Calcar,“A flayed male cadaver showing the skeletal musculature and tendons” from 'On the Fabric of the Human Body' (1555) by Andreas Vesalius. © Biblioteca Riccardiana, Florence, courtesy of Ministero della Cultura

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Source: This Is Colossal