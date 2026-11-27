MENAFN - USA Art News) The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) is currently hostingan exhibition featuring works by the lateand contemporary artist. The show, which focuses on the significance of place, will remain on view through, at the museum'slocation.

Buchanan ( 1940-2015 ) is renowned for her“frustula” cast concrete fragments, five large environmental sculptures created in Georgia between 1979 and 1986, and the smaller shack sculptures from her later career. The exhibition includes items never intended for public display: photographs of fragments abandoned in the woods, a journal, and letters, primarily on loan from her papers at the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art.

Dionne Lee (b. 1988 ), who grew up in New York City's Upper West Side, contributes several pieces to the exhibition. These include her silver print Rock Drawings and four new pigment prints documenting a trip she took with CAMH senior curator Rebecca Matalon to Buchanan's Marsh Ruins in Brunswick, Georgia. Lee's studio has displayed a printout of Buchanan burning three shacks in a wheelbarrow for years, alongside images of Ana Mendieta and Yoko Ono.

A central narrative in the show is presented through Buchanan's “Abandoned Sculpture Off Pea Ridge Road, Monroe Co., Georgia” (1982), a series of eight photographs with a handwritten journal page. This sequence documents Buchanan and her studio assistant's discovery of what she termed“primitive graves” at the Job Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Monroe County on Friday, August 27, 1982. The images depict three untended graves, Buchanan transporting a concrete block from a sedan, and three blocks placed in the grass at the base of a tree. A July 1977 journal entry reveals her five-year plan for such an action, detailing her dream“to place fragments in tall grass where a house once stood but where, now, only the chimney bricks remain,” as stated in a 1978 gallery statement. Buchanan later retrieved these blocks when a road was being graded near the graves the following summer.

Lee's “Castings” (2022), a triptych of gelatin silver prints, measuring seven by five inches each, complements Buchanan's work. It visually separates outstretched hands, a rock suspended in midair, and its shadow across three frames. This piece engages with the concept of“casting,” which Buchanan applied to concrete and which also signifies throwing or the use of runes in divination. Lee's expertise as a darkroom photographer results in deep blacks that emphasize the rock's implied presence.

The exhibition also features a postcard reproduction of Buchanan's “Ruins and Rituals” (1979), her first major environmental sculpture. This work originated from four concrete foundation blocks Buchanan found near Macon, which were subsequently moved to the Museum of Arts and Sciences there. She treated their surfaces with pigment and etchings, scattering smaller frustula at their base and submerging another in the Ocmulgee River.

Both artists' works explore the interaction between natural and artificial elements, aiming to diminish overt human influence and suggest that locations can spontaneously generate their own profound experiences.

Source: Observer Arts