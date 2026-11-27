MENAFN - USA Art News) Argentina has emerged as a regional leader in the repatriation of Indigenous human remains, largely driven by activism and a dedicated national law, according to a recent study by Chilean researchersand. Their research, published in the journal Latin American Antiquity on, highlights how this movement is prompting museums, universities, and scientific institutions to reconsider their collection, research, and display practices in both Argentina and Chile.

Ayala, an archaeologist at the Universidad de Chile, Santiago, emphasized Argentina's pioneering legal framework.“Argentina is central to any discussion of this issue in South America, since it is the first country in the region with a law specifically aimed at the restitution of Indigenous human remains,” Ayala told The Art Newspaper.“In Chile, by contrast, there is no legal framework of this kind. That is why it was both necessary and interesting to compare the two realities.” The article,“Indigenous Repatriation Movements in South America and Their Repercussions on Ethical Discussions on the Respectful Treatment of Human Remains: The Cases of Chile and Argentina,” stems from their work with Indigenous communities, including campaigns by the Atacameño and Rapa Nui peoples in Chile.

These efforts advocate for respectful treatment of human remains, critiquing scientific study, museum display, sample collection, repatriation, and reburial. A notable instance occurred last July when the Australian Museum in Sydney returned the remains of Rapa Nui ancestors. These remains were taken from sacred burial sites at Rano Raraku during a German naval expedition in 1882 and acquired by the museum the following year. Kim McKay, the institution's director, publicly acknowledged the circumstances, stating,“Returning them is an act of moral responsibility.”

Despite legal differences, Ayala notes that the Indigenous perspective on human remains is not yet central to scientific concerns. Indigenous activism, she added, has compelled museums and archaeologists to confront“the exclusion of Indigenous voices” and“alternative knowledge and ontologies” linked to ancestral bodies and associated materials. This has also brought renewed attention to the violence of looting, collecting, and research that shaped colonial and national museums, where Indigenous ancestral remains have been housed since at least the 19th century. Ayala believes both museums and academic fields have begun reflecting on their practices,“although much work remains to be done to fully integrate the rights of Indigenous peoples in both countries.”

Argentina's Legal Framework and Practical Implementation

Argentina enacted a law in 2001 mandating that Indigenous human remains in public or private collections must be made available to claiming communities. A 2010 decree further designated the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs to survey, identify, and coordinate these returns. A recent case at the Museo Etnográfico Juan B. Ambrosetti, part of the Universidad de Buenos Aires, illustrates this process. Last May, the museum returned the remains of an Inca child from Apu Chañi, along with grave goods, to the El Angosto and Sol de Mayo communities in the El Moreno area of Jujuy state. The child entered the museum's collection in 1905, after being brought from a hill on Nevado de Chañi. Following the restitution, a mausoleum was built at the mountain's base for the grave goods, while the child's remains will be buried at high altitude when weather in the Andes permits.

Andrea Pegoraro, the director of the Museo Etnográfico, highlighted the need for proactive restitutions.“What I think is missing here, above all, is getting ahead of restitutions, not waiting for communities to file a claim,” Pegoraro told The Art Newspaper. She noted that while the Apu Chañi return demonstrates Argentina's developed legal framework, it also reveals limitations in a policy solely responding to claims. One ongoing challenge for Argentine museums is to move from reactive responses to actively reviewing collections, identifying provenance gaps, reconstructing acquisition histories, and contacting relevant communities. In the Apu Chañi case, the museum reviewed archival and archaeological records to determine the remains' origin and rightful community.

At the restitution ceremony, Pegoraro stated the museum was not transferring“a heritage object or an object of study,” but“an ancestor to his territory and his people.” The community, in turn, described the returned ancestor as“a guardian” connected to water and life in Jujuy's Puna region. For Pegoraro, the distinction between human remains and objects is critical.“If they are human remains, I am fully in favour of returning them, and the community must decide what to do with them,” she said. Objects, in her view, raise different questions regarding return, fate, and ensuring access for other communities.

Pegoraro emphasized that reconstructing provenance is essential given that Indigenous territories do not always align with modern political boundaries. Museums often rely on documentation from archaeologists at the time of collection, even if recorded locations no longer correspond to current jurisdictions. She also stressed that change must extend beyond isolated restitutions.“The integration of Indigenous communities does not come only through rhetoric, or by carrying out a restitution or holding an exhibition once in a while, but by literally working side by side,” Pegoraro affirmed, adding that collaboration must include rewriting exhibition narratives and financial compensation. Pegoraro believes the contemporary repatriation movement for Indigenous remains and artifacts began in the 1980s, notably in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. In Argentina and other South American countries, these demands gained momentum with the return to democracy after dictatorships. European museums, however, carry“a much stronger colonial history,” and while some countries are beginning discussions about decolonizing collections, returning objects, or rewriting narratives,“they still have a long way to go. It must not remain just rhetoric.”

We previously reported:

Harvard University's Peabody Museum has repatriated the 19th-century remains of two individuals of African descent to Brazil following a 2019 review.

Source: The Art Newspaper