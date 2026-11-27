MENAFN - USA Art News) Dame, the first woman artist to win thein, has been chosen to create the trophy for the. The prestigious award ceremony is scheduled for, where the trophies will be presented to nominated musicians.

Whiteread joins a distinguished group of artists who have previously designed the award, including Damien Hirst, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin, and Anish Kapoor. Other notable artists who have contributed designs include Dame Peter Blake, Tracey Emin, Vivienne Westwood, and Yinka Ilori.

Each Brit Awards trophy draws inspiration from Britannia, an iconic female figure symbolizing Britain. For her design, Whiteread has inverted the traditional statue, revealing its silver interior with numerous punched holes. She explained her artistic approach, stating,“I exposed the interior of the statue-as an artist would do with their music.”

Whiteread accepted the invitation, viewing it as a natural extension of her practice to“continue to celebrate and recognize British art and creativity, and to have an opportunity to apply my own perspective within such an iconic British cultural institution.” She also emphasized her motivation to support arts and culture, which she believes are“under very real threat.” Whiteread added,“The Brits have celebrated musical creativity and artistry for decades now. We have some fantastically creative musicians who have produced music that lays their souls bare, provides hope in times of darkness, or speaks directly about a moment in time.”

Beyond her Turner Prize win, Whiteread also became the first woman to represent Britain at the Venice Biennale in 1997. In 2001, she was the third artist to have her work displayed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, which featured an inverted resin replica of the plinth itself.

Source: ARTnews