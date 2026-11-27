MENAFN - USA Art News) A final report released yesterday by, and detailed by Le Figaro, confirms that theincurred minor damage during its transfer fromto the. Althoughfromandco-authored the report, deeming the nearlyoverall condition“satisfactory,” they identified“two zones of fiber breakage,” new folds and tensions, and“very small” damage in previously weakened areas.

This marks the first time a comprehensive final report has been made public, following initial reports of damage in September. Experts also noted a“slight progression” in a red wool thread within an embroidered section and another from the linen background cloth. Additionally, they observed“slight folds and pockets” and areas of tension in both the embroidery and its linen support. The report suggests that the tapestry's current horizontal display, a change from its previous vertical hanging, should help resolve the stretching issues.

The report also highlights specific areas requiring close monitoring, particularly during the tapestry's scheduled return journey to France in July 2027, including several pronounced folds, areas of wear, and a broken thread. The authors, who conducted their assessment in July and August, stated that the exact timing of these changes during the transfer from Bayeux to London cannot be precisely determined. They confirmed that this latest inspection, which includes highly detailed photographs, represents the most complete review of the tapestry to date, surpassing less thorough assessments from 2020 and 2025.

The loan, which was the result of three previous failed attempts, proceeded after a carefully designed ground transportation plan minimized vibrations and was supported by French President Emmanuel Macron's desire to make a strong diplomatic statement of friendship with the UK. In return, France will receive the Sutton Hoo archaeological ship burial and the Lewis Chessmen set from the British Museum. However, as Le Monde's Roxana Azimi noted,“the Sutton Hoo treasure does not resonate at all with the French public,” and the French people“are getting objects that are certainly valuable, but not very impressive.” British Museum director Nicolas Cullinan responded to Azimi, stating,“Yes. It's very hard to beat the Bayeux Tapestry.” The Bayeux Tapestry, believed to have been made in Canterbury following William the Conqueror's coronation in 1066, illustrates his perspective of the Norman Conquest, a pivotal moment in English history.

We previously reported:

UK museums like Reading Museum are seeing a“Bayeux bounce” with visitor numbers up 74 percent thanks to replicas of the Bayeux Tapestry.

Source: ARTnews